Tuyển Social Media Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/03/2025
Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội

Mức lương
500 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Level 13, ICON4 Tower 243A De La Thanh, Lang Thuong, Dong Da, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

Industry:
• Pharmaceuticals – Prescription drugs
• Cosmeceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Personal care & hygiene products for adults
• Newborn care & baby care products
• Health supplements
• Baby formula
• Baby food
• Pet food & pet care products
Position: Online Marketing for Fan page & E-commerce Platforms
Social Media Responsibilities:
• Develop social media strategies for brands based on market trends and customer insights.
• Manage and execute content on the company’s fanpage, including responding to customers, coordinating with influencers, creating content, and scheduling posts.
• Record customer feedback, respond within capacity, and escalate to the relevant department for accurate and timely resolution.
E-commerce Responsibilities:

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 13, ICON4 Tower, 243A Đê La Thành, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

