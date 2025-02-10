Tuyển Social Media Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Industry:

• Pharmaceuticals – Prescription drugs

• Cosmeceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Personal care & hygiene products for adults

• Newborn care & baby care products

• Health supplements

• Baby formula

• Baby food

• Pet food & pet care products

Position: Online Marketing for Fan page & E-commerce Platforms

Social Media Responsibilities:

• Develop social media strategies for brands based on market trends and customer insights.

• Manage and execute content on the company’s fanpage, including responding to customers, coordinating with influencers, creating content, and scheduling posts.

• Record customer feedback, respond within capacity, and escalate to the relevant department for accurate and timely resolution.

E-commerce Responsibilities: