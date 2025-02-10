Tuyển Social Media Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: Level 13, ICON4 Tower 243A De La Thanh, Lang Thuong, Dong Da, Hanoi
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
Industry:
• Pharmaceuticals – Prescription drugs
• Cosmeceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Personal care & hygiene products for adults
• Newborn care & baby care products
• Health supplements
• Baby formula
• Baby food
• Pet food & pet care products
Position: Online Marketing for Fan page & E-commerce Platforms
Social Media Responsibilities:
• Develop social media strategies for brands based on market trends and customer insights.
• Manage and execute content on the company’s fanpage, including responding to customers, coordinating with influencers, creating content, and scheduling posts.
• Record customer feedback, respond within capacity, and escalate to the relevant department for accurate and timely resolution.
E-commerce Responsibilities:
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Max Biocare Tại Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
