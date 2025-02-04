Tuyển Social Media Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd (Pvn) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd (Pvn)
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Piaggio Group is a leading global manufacturer of two-wheel motor vehicles, with a rich heritage spanning over a century. Our brands include: Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi.
Working time: Monday – Friday, 8:30 – 17:45
Location: Ha Noi
Report to: Controlling Manager
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
• Responsible for package & report (Summary P&L and BS, on LE point of view) and support control other cost of goods sold
• Prepare supporting documents for package report: detail invoice, sale by third/ group
• Collect supporting reports: Commercial payable, receivable evaluation
• Reclassify expenses to the department in charge and LE in charge, check and book IC expenses
• Download and check P&L, SSM of all Asia (consol level and LE level)
• Prepare and consol PPT report for BOD meeting, monthly KPI meeting,…
• Conduct report and analysis related to purchasing efficiencies, credit note
• Keep track of duty expenses and duty refund
