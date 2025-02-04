Tuyển Social Media Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd (Pvn) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Piaggio Group is a leading global manufacturer of two-wheel motor vehicles, with a rich heritage spanning over a century. Our brands include: Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi.

Working time: Monday – Friday, 8:30 – 17:45

Location: Ha Noi

Report to: Controlling Manager

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

• Responsible for package & report (Summary P&L and BS, on LE point of view) and support control other cost of goods sold

• Prepare supporting documents for package report: detail invoice, sale by third/ group

• Collect supporting reports: Commercial payable, receivable evaluation

• Reclassify expenses to the department in charge and LE in charge, check and book IC expenses

• Download and check P&L, SSM of all Asia (consol level and LE level)

• Prepare and consol PPT report for BOD meeting, monthly KPI meeting,…

• Conduct report and analysis related to purchasing efficiencies, credit note

• Keep track of duty expenses and duty refund