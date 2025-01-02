Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
General Responsibility
Assist Chief of Credit Admin Section to process and manage the work of the section and fully accountable for the job assigned.
Accountability
1. Check that credit application are properly approved.
2. Control the availability of formal credit facilities.
3. Process loan agreement, control and keep in safe custody facility and security documents based on the approved credit application.
4. Process loan security mortgage, pledge of assets, personal & corporate guarantee.
5. Monitor the completeness of required documents and supervise the compliance of legal documents, security of credit customer, follow up implementation of relevant information including regulations and laws on credit.
6. Update and safe-keep in an orderly manner to credit folders and documents of loan accounts.
7. Prepare and check monthly, quarterly and yearly credit report to HO and SBV.
8. Contribute to establish good operation of the branch.
9. Co-operate and coordinate with other departments in work mutually involved.
10. To perform other duties assigned by the Management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
