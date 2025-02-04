Tuyển Social Media Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
- Hà Nội: Icon 4 Building, Đường La Thành, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Cash and bank:
• Follow and prepare daily receipt and payment (cash & transfer);
2. Revenue - Account Receivables:
• Check Debit note and issue e-invoice;
• Prepare aging report;
3. Expense - Account Payables:
• Check invoices and input data into accounting software;
• Support to check input invoices for preparing VAT report;
4. Other tasks:
• Support to calculate salary;
• File all the documents in order and effectively;
• Support to prepare financial report;
• Provide documents and data to tax, audit, inspection agencies at the request;
• Other tasks assigned by chief accountant.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
