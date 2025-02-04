Tuyển Social Media Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Cash and bank:

• Follow and prepare daily receipt and payment (cash & transfer);

2. Revenue - Account Receivables:

• Check Debit note and issue e-invoice;

• Prepare aging report;

3. Expense - Account Payables:

• Check invoices and input data into accounting software;

• Support to check input invoices for preparing VAT report;

4. Other tasks:

• Support to calculate salary;

• File all the documents in order and effectively;

• Support to prepare financial report;

• Provide documents and data to tax, audit, inspection agencies at the request;

• Other tasks assigned by chief accountant.