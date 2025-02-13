Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Công ty TNHH MVC & CO

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Sun Red River Building, 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mission: Gain and develop the trustworthy of homeowners (HO) toward Xay To Am service and promote website Xay To Am (xaytoam.vn) – a platform for connecting HO who has new built/renovation project with suitable contractors.
• Approach new HO leads, explain the service and products, and provide necessary consultation to address HO’s requirement effectively.
• Act as liaison between HO and contractors by setting up meetings and facilitating discussions. Support both parties to ensure smooth communication and collaboration, ultimately leading to contract finalization.
• Nurture potential HO leads and convert them into customers.
• Builds and strengthens relationships with existing and new HO leads to ensure a clear understanding of services and fostering future projects.
• Manage and develop strong relationships with contractors, ensuring seamless collaboration for ongoing projects.
Other tasks:
• Collaborate with other departments to ensure client support is timely and to promote Xay To Am contents via multiple channels.
• Prepare and assist HO with payment and necessary documents.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Company policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH MVC & CO

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH MVC & CO

Công ty TNHH MVC & CO

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 23 Phan Chu Trinh, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job300296
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS QUỐC TẾ THÔNG ĐỒ
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH QOV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QOV
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thang Máy Và Nội Thất Srg
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Hưng Yên Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 93 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất