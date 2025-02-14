Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: Tầng 12, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 2 ngõ 219 Phố Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Handle export/import shipments from/to Vietnam according to all given requirements;
- Checking and issuing all related documents for outbound & inbound shipments;
- Update cargo & documents status to customers and destination agent until finishing;
- Input / update all required data on the system;
- Solve problems with Airlines, Carriers, oversea Agents, Customers;
- Report to management/customers in form of daily/ weekly/monthly reports;
- Doing other works if required.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Specialized skill and experienced for Logistics specially for AIR/SEA
- Good at English (Oral and of written skill) and computer skills (MS office).
- University/Colleges Graduation/ Major: Foreign Trade, Logistics, Economic, Marine…
- Experience request: Have more than 3 year experience in logistics company.
- Teamwork spirit, dynamic,
enthusiastic, hardworking;
- Good customer service skill;
Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI