Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tầng 12, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 2 ngõ 219 Phố Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Handle export/import shipments from/to Vietnam according to all given requirements;

- Checking and issuing all related documents for outbound & inbound shipments;

- Update cargo & documents status to customers and destination agent until finishing;

- Input / update all required data on the system;

- Solve problems with Airlines, Carriers, oversea Agents, Customers;

- Report to management/customers in form of daily/ weekly/monthly reports;

- Doing other works if required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* Request:

- Specialized skill and experienced for Logistics specially for AIR/SEA

- Good at English (Oral and of written skill) and computer skills (MS office).

- University/Colleges Graduation/ Major: Foreign Trade, Logistics, Economic, Marine…

- Experience request: Have more than 3 year experience in logistics company.

- Teamwork spirit, dynamic,

enthusiastic, hardworking;

- Good customer service skill;

Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin