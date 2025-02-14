Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 12, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 2 ngõ 219 Phố Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Handle export/import shipments from/to Vietnam according to all given requirements;
- Checking and issuing all related documents for outbound & inbound shipments;
- Update cargo & documents status to customers and destination agent until finishing;
- Input / update all required data on the system;
- Solve problems with Airlines, Carriers, oversea Agents, Customers;
- Report to management/customers in form of daily/ weekly/monthly reports;
- Doing other works if required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

* Request:
- Specialized skill and experienced for Logistics specially for AIR/SEA
- Good at English (Oral and of written skill) and computer skills (MS office).
- University/Colleges Graduation/ Major: Foreign Trade, Logistics, Economic, Marine…
- Experience request: Have more than 3 year experience in logistics company.
- Teamwork spirit, dynamic,
enthusiastic, hardworking;
- Good customer service skill;

Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 12, Tòa nhà CIC Tower, số 2 ngõ 219 Phố Trung Kính, Phường Yên Hoà, Quận Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

