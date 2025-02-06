Tuyển Social Media Tamura Corporation Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tamura Corporation Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Tamura Corporation Việt Nam

Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Tamura Corporation Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 7 Tòa nhà IDMC Duy Tân, Số 21 phố Duy Tân, Phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, Quận Cầu Giấy, Thành phố Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Preparing documents for customs clearance
• Preparing documents and goods for deliveries to customers.
• Collaborate with Forwaders, Logistics providers to book shipment, follow shipment from start to finish.
• Control inventory.
• Discuss with vendors & customers.
• Cooperate and support sales and purchase department to achieve Sale target.
• Other task as assigned.
• Prepare reports as required by higher position.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Female: under 30 years old
• 02 – 03 years experience in Import – export position.
• Priority for graduation from economics. Specialized in Customs is prefered.
• Acknowledge about business Law: law on commerce, law on Chemical, customs procedure, import – export tariff, foreign trade techniques, VNACCS/ VCIS systems, NCI systems,...
• Good command of English
• Good commanf of Microsoft Office.

Tại Tamura Corporation Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tamura Corporation Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tamura Corporation Việt Nam

Tamura Corporation Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, tòa nhà TTC, Lô B1A Cụm SXTTCN & CNN quận Cầu Giấy, Hà nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

