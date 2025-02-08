Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Appliances Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for 01 member to join Purchasing (Procurement) Team. Eligible candidate will be in charge of Supplier management and Material sourcing control, tasks as below:

Supplier management and Material sourcing control

- Manage current supplier database and supplier relationship

- Update contract annex of sub-con suppliers

- Implement and monitor 4M process with related parties for accurate and on-time implementation

- Collab with QA for annual supplier audit and follow audit result

- Find and screen new supplier to match with company's requirements

- Send request for quotation (RFQ), carry out quotation analysis to select suitable supplier base on QCD criteria and Panasonic's requirements

- Prepare business document to set up new suppliers into Panasonic supplier database system

- Create and maintain pricing data on SAP on regular basis

- Other tasks as required by manager