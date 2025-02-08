Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Appliances Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Appliances Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Panasonic Appliances Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Panasonic Appliances Vietnam

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Panasonic Appliances Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Plot B6

- Thang Long Industrial Park, Vong La Commune, Dong Anh District, Ha Noi City

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for 01 member to join Purchasing (Procurement) Team. Eligible candidate will be in charge of Supplier management and Material sourcing control, tasks as below:
Supplier management and Material sourcing control
- Manage current supplier database and supplier relationship
- Update contract annex of sub-con suppliers
- Implement and monitor 4M process with related parties for accurate and on-time implementation
- Collab with QA for annual supplier audit and follow audit result
- Find and screen new supplier to match with company's requirements
- Send request for quotation (RFQ), carry out quotation analysis to select suitable supplier base on QCD criteria and Panasonic's requirements
- Prepare business document to set up new suppliers into Panasonic supplier database system
- Create and maintain pricing data on SAP on regular basis
- Other tasks as required by manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor Degree and above
- Have at least 3 years of working experience in relevant position/procurement section in manufacturing company
at least 3 years

Tại Panasonic Appliances Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Panasonic Appliances Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Panasonic Appliances Vietnam

Panasonic Appliances Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Plot B6, Thang Long Industrial Park, Vong La, Dong Anh, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job291464
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Truyền thông Đa Kênh
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty TNHH In & dịch vụ thương mại Quang Trung
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẦU TƯ BẢO NGỌC
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Tuyển Nhân viên thiết kế 3D CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KIẾN TRÚC WINDESIGN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Tuyển Tester CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GEMCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 35 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư Xây dựng và Thương mại An Phát Vinh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Perfect Companion Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ HEBELA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ HEBELA
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu Blach Hair làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 17 Triệu Phòng Khám Chuyên Khoa Da Liễu Blach Hair
10 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ DU HỌC ATP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ GIÁO DỤC VÀ DU HỌC ATP
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ YUMUP VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ YUMUP VIỆT NAM
10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THDV GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THDV GROUP
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Vietnam Discovery Travel làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Vietnam Discovery Travel
13 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH GIGAGO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ DU LỊCH GIGAGO
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HALLO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ HALLO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trancy Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd & Trancy Distribution (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media EVA Airways Corporation làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận EVA Airways Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Appliances Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Appliances Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Tamura Corporation Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tamura Corporation Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH VIA Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD Navigos Search
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận HYUNDAI Kefico
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Terumo Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Terumo Vietnam Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media EMG Education làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMG Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media GoodFood Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 300 - 400 USD GoodFood Co.,Ltd
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Printway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Printway
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Sales Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Sales Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd (Pvn) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd (Pvn)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN THƯƠNG HIỆU SAO KIM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP TƯ VẤN THƯƠNG HIỆU SAO KIM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co.,ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH US Com Logistics - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH MVC & CO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH MVC & CO
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Hanaro TNS Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm