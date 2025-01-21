Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Conduct internal audits of the Quality Management System (QMS) in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards.

• Identify areas for improvement within the QMS and provide recommendations for corrective and preventive actions.

• Prepare audit reports detailing findings, non-conformities, and opportunities for improvement.

• Assist in the development and implementation of QMS documentation, including policies, procedures, and work instructions.

• Support external audits and certification processes, acting as a liaison between the organization and external auditors.

• Provide training and guidance to employees on QMS requirements, standards, and best practices.

• Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) related to quality and environmental performance and recommend actions for improvement.