Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
- Hà Nam: Khu Công Nghiệp Thanh Liêm, Thanh Tuyền, Thanh Liêm, Hà Nam, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Conduct internal audits of the Quality Management System (QMS) in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards.
• Identify areas for improvement within the QMS and provide recommendations for corrective and preventive actions.
• Prepare audit reports detailing findings, non-conformities, and opportunities for improvement.
• Assist in the development and implementation of QMS documentation, including policies, procedures, and work instructions.
• Support external audits and certification processes, acting as a liaison between the organization and external auditors.
• Provide training and guidance to employees on QMS requirements, standards, and best practices.
• Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) related to quality and environmental performance and recommend actions for improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive salary
