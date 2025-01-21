Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Social Media

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Khu Công Nghiệp Thanh Liêm, Thanh Tuyền, Thanh Liêm, Hà Nam, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Conduct internal audits of the Quality Management System (QMS) in accordance with ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards.
• Identify areas for improvement within the QMS and provide recommendations for corrective and preventive actions.
• Prepare audit reports detailing findings, non-conformities, and opportunities for improvement.
• Assist in the development and implementation of QMS documentation, including policies, procedures, and work instructions.
• Support external audits and certification processes, acting as a liaison between the organization and external auditors.
• Provide training and guidance to employees on QMS requirements, standards, and best practices.
• Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) related to quality and environmental performance and recommend actions for improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Attractive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Thanh Liêm, Phủ Lý, Hà Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

