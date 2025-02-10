Tuyển Social Media Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Communicate effectively with buyers to gather their requirements for sample development and material proposals.
• Manage the development of various sample types including Proto, Salesman, and Fit samples.
• Source fabrics and accessory suppliers to meet production needs.
• Collaborate with design and production teams to ensure alignment on product specifications.
• Coordinate timelines for sample delivery and production schedules with internal and external stakeholders.
• Assist in maintaining relationships with suppliers and vendors for optimal sourcing strategies.
• Monitor market trends to suggest innovative materials and designs that appeal to buyers.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor's degree in Textiles, Fashion Design, or a relevant subject preferred.
• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to liaise effectively with buyers and suppliers.
• Proficient in sample development and understanding of textile materials.
• Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
• Basic understanding of industry trends and customer preferences.
Tại Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Tin tức liên quan
-
GG Dịch: Dùng Google Translate dịch CV để Tìm Việc Global
Đóng góp bởi: CEO Tony Vũ
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI