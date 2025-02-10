Tuyển Social Media Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Communicate effectively with buyers to gather their requirements for sample development and material proposals.

• Manage the development of various sample types including Proto, Salesman, and Fit samples.

• Source fabrics and accessory suppliers to meet production needs.

• Collaborate with design and production teams to ensure alignment on product specifications.

• Coordinate timelines for sample delivery and production schedules with internal and external stakeholders.

• Assist in maintaining relationships with suppliers and vendors for optimal sourcing strategies.

• Monitor market trends to suggest innovative materials and designs that appeal to buyers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Minimum of 3 years of experience in merchandising or a related field.

• Bachelor's degree in Textiles, Fashion Design, or a relevant subject preferred.

• Strong communication and interpersonal skills to liaise effectively with buyers and suppliers.

• Proficient in sample development and understanding of textile materials.

• Excellent organizational skills and ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

• Basic understanding of industry trends and customer preferences.

Tại Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Văn Phòng Pro-Sports Tại Hà Nội

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin