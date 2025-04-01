Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất Và Kinh Doanh VinFast - Thành Viên Của Vingroup làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Develop, Implement the Quality Standard (include In-process Quality Standard & Completed Vehicle Inspection Standard) and Lead the problem solving activities to assure the manufacturing quality meet the Design and Customer requirements. Responsible for identifying and raising quality issues (chassis) and for speedily resolving them to ensure zero impact to the customer. Support new product introductions to ensure the robustness of product builds. Work in a team environment to develop and implement best practices that emphasis defect prevention, reduction in variation and waste and provide for continuous improvements in meeting all customer requirements.

Position Responsibilities:

• Manage all quality-related issues within the specific shops in VinFast

• Identify root cause and instigate permanent corrective actions for product quality issues

• Work with internal and external stakeholders to resolve quality issues that arise as quickly and efficiently as possible to prevent compromising quality and safety standards

• Monitor and report on quality-related key performance indicators including scrap monitoring, rework levels, parts per million (PPM) figures

• Ensure compliance and assist with adherence to the Quality Management system (ISO9001)

• Report on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in order to adhere to process and prevent occurrence of any non-conformity relating to product, process or system