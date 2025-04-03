Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SOCOTEC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 13 USD

Mức lương 900 - 13 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 17/575, đường Kim Mã, quận Ba Đình, Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương 900 - 13 USD

- Design and develop custom worksheets, reports, and workflows using JavaScript and XML, with guidance from the Team.

- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues in applications, including configuration and deployment support.

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to translate business needs into data-driven solutions.

- Learn and adapt to SpectraQEST and other enterprise systems (training provided).

- Contribute to projects that integrate with wider infrastructure (networks, OS, etc.)

- Receive mentorship to expand your skills in database design, SQL scripting, and future full stack development.

Với Mức Lương 900 - 13 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Degree in Computer Science, IT, or related field or equivalent hands-on experience (e.g., coding bootcamps, personal projects).

- 1+ years of hands-on experience with JavaScript and XML

- Basic understanding of SQL (querying, data extraction) and relational databases

- Strong logical reasoning and ability to translate requirements into functional code.

- Exposure to backend development or data-driven applications is an advantage

