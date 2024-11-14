Tuyển Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đồng Nai: A1 – A7, Dau Giay Industrial Park, Dau Giay Town, Thong Nhat District, Dong Nai Province, Viet Nam, Thống Nhất

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead the Facility team and provide technical support to production department

Responsible for electricity, water, air system and facility machinery system & building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking

Trouble shooting with related department

Responsible for Kaizen program for continuous improvement, optimum production and consistency quality levels and efficiency.

Daily defectives trouble shooting and in-process quality improvement and control;

Make the plan of equipment maintenance

Follow up the new factory, renovation and saving energy

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Academic: Bachelor Degree or above in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering

Years of experience: 5 years or above working experience of production engineering

- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, strong analytical skills, scheming and organizational skills

- Perfect in using MS office and familiar with autoCAD (3D) software

- Good cooperation and management skills, teamwork oriented, proactive/initiative attitudes, can work independently with high pressure

- Fluent spoken and written English

- Know the business

- Self-independent

- Strong leadership

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable, competitive salary

100% of the salary during the probation time

Social insurance on the total salary

24/7 accident insurance

Healthcare Insurance (PVI Care)

13th month salary

Telephone allowance

15 days of annual leave

Annual salary increase review

Gifts on special holidays of the year

Working Location: Cu Chi, HCMC. We provide shuttle bus from HCM, Binh Duong, Dong Nai

