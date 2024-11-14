Tuyển Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
- Đồng Nai: A1 – A7, Dau Giay Industrial Park, Dau Giay Town, Thong Nhat District, Dong Nai Province, Viet Nam, Thống Nhất
Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Lead the Facility team and provide technical support to production department
Responsible for electricity, water, air system and facility machinery system & building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Trouble shooting with related department
Responsible for Kaizen program for continuous improvement, optimum production and consistency quality levels and efficiency.
Daily defectives trouble shooting and in-process quality improvement and control;
Make the plan of equipment maintenance
Follow up the new factory, renovation and saving energy
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Academic:
Years of experience: 5 years or above working experience of production engineering
Years of experience:
Special knowledge:
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, strong analytical skills, scheming and organizational skills
-
- Perfect in using MS office and familiar with autoCAD (3D) software
- Good cooperation and management skills, teamwork oriented, proactive/initiative attitudes, can work independently with high pressure
- Fluent spoken and written English
Other skills:
- Know the business
- Self-independent
- Strong leadership
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
100% of the salary during the probation time
Social insurance on the total salary
24/7 accident insurance
Healthcare Insurance (PVI Care)
13th month salary
Telephone allowance
15 days of annual leave
Annual salary increase review
Gifts on special holidays of the year
Working Location: Cu Chi, HCMC. We provide shuttle bus from HCM, Binh Duong, Dong Nai
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
