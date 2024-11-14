Tuyển Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/12/2024
Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đồng Nai: A1 – A7, Dau Giay Industrial Park, Dau Giay Town, Thong Nhat District, Dong Nai Province, Viet Nam, Thống Nhất

Mô Tả Công Việc Bảo trì, sửa chữa khác Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Lead the Facility team and provide technical support to production department
Responsible for electricity, water, air system and facility machinery system & building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Trouble shooting with related department
Responsible for Kaizen program for continuous improvement, optimum production and consistency quality levels and efficiency.
Daily defectives trouble shooting and in-process quality improvement and control;
Make the plan of equipment maintenance
Follow up the new factory, renovation and saving energy

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Academic: Bachelor Degree or above in mechanical engineering or electrical engineering
Academic:
Years of experience: 5 years or above working experience of production engineering
Years of experience:
Special knowledge:
- Excellent interpersonal, presentation and communication skills, strong analytical skills, scheming and organizational skills
-
- Perfect in using MS office and familiar with autoCAD (3D) software
- Good cooperation and management skills, teamwork oriented, proactive/initiative attitudes, can work independently with high pressure
- Fluent spoken and written English
Other skills:
- Know the business
- Self-independent
- Strong leadership

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable, competitive salary
100% of the salary during the probation time
Social insurance on the total salary
24/7 accident insurance
Healthcare Insurance (PVI Care)
13th month salary
Telephone allowance
15 days of annual leave
Annual salary increase review
Gifts on special holidays of the year
Working Location: Cu Chi, HCMC. We provide shuttle bus from HCM, Binh Duong, Dong Nai

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH TECHTRONIC PRODUCTS (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9A VSIP II-A, đường số 27, khu công nghiệp Việt Nam - Singapore II A, Phường Vĩnh Tân, Thành phố Tân Uyên, Tỉnh Bình Dương, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

