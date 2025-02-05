Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Providing school reception service and telephone duties:

• Receive all parents visits to school in a friendly, courteous and pleasant manner. Provide

enrolment information to parents.

• Schedule appointments for consultation between parents and Principal or Office Manager.

• Manage incoming / outgoing phone calls at front desk, mail receipts, receipt / transmission of

faxes.

• Co-ordinate the transmission of information between Principal, Office Manager, Office

Administrator and parents.

• Provide courteous and professional service, responding in an accurate and timely manner to

all enrolment enquiries.

2. Administrative and clerical duties

• Assist Office Manager with the enrolment process including receiving parents, responding to

enquiries from parents, etc.

• Complete students’ enrolment records.

• Maintain a personal file for each student and ensure all records pertaining to the students are

filed accordingly. All files must be neatly labelled and categorized accordingly.