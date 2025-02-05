Tuyển System Administrator Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
- Bình Dương: Lot F7, Le Loi Street, Binh Duong New City, Hoa Phu Ward, Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong Province
Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Providing school reception service and telephone duties:
• Receive all parents visits to school in a friendly, courteous and pleasant manner. Provide
enrolment information to parents.
• Schedule appointments for consultation between parents and Principal or Office Manager.
• Manage incoming / outgoing phone calls at front desk, mail receipts, receipt / transmission of
faxes.
• Co-ordinate the transmission of information between Principal, Office Manager, Office
Administrator and parents.
• Provide courteous and professional service, responding in an accurate and timely manner to
all enrolment enquiries.
2. Administrative and clerical duties
• Assist Office Manager with the enrolment process including receiving parents, responding to
enquiries from parents, etc.
• Complete students’ enrolment records.
• Maintain a personal file for each student and ensure all records pertaining to the students are
filed accordingly. All files must be neatly labelled and categorized accordingly.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kinderworld International Group (Singapore International School)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI