Tuyển System Administrator Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Navigos Search

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1 - 15 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD

• Create and update process flow diagrams for proposals and contracts using COMOS.
• Develop and maintain flow sheet symbols and templates in accordance with COMOS standards.
• Manage contract-related data in COMOS and SAP, applying necessary modifications as required.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, or a related major
• Experience in mechanical engineering or plant operations is preferred.
• Proficiency in MS Office applications.
• Basic knowledge of SAP or prior experience with COMOS is an advantage.
• Understanding of or willingness to learn VBA programming.
• Strong problem-solving skills and an independent, team-oriented approach.
• Good communication and listening skills, with the ability to collaborate across diverse teams.
• Proficiency in English for effective communication in an international environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Navigos Search

Navigos Search

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

