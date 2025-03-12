Tuyển System Administrator Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1 - 15 USD

Mức lương 1 - 15 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD

• Create and update process flow diagrams for proposals and contracts using COMOS.

• Develop and maintain flow sheet symbols and templates in accordance with COMOS standards.

• Manage contract-related data in COMOS and SAP, applying necessary modifications as required.

Với Mức Lương 1 - 15 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in Mechanical or Electrical Engineering, or a related major

• Experience in mechanical engineering or plant operations is preferred.

• Proficiency in MS Office applications.

• Basic knowledge of SAP or prior experience with COMOS is an advantage.

• Understanding of or willingness to learn VBA programming.

• Strong problem-solving skills and an independent, team-oriented approach.

• Good communication and listening skills, with the ability to collaborate across diverse teams.

• Proficiency in English for effective communication in an international environment.

