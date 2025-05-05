Tuyển System Administrator Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:

We are looking for a proactive and well-organized Office Administrator to join our team. This role plays a key part in ensuring the day-to-day operations of the office run smoothly. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, resourceful, and comfortable juggling multiple tasks across administration, office operations, and staff support.

Key Responsibilities:

1. Office & Administration:

- Greet and receive visitors; manage reception area and incoming calls with courtesy and professionalism.

- Handle all incoming/outgoing correspondence and deliveries, ensuring timely and accurate distribution.

- Manage inventory and procurement of office supplies, equipment, pantry, and other operational needs.

- Ensure office cleanliness and safety standards; coordinate with cleaning and maintenance service providers.

- Oversee and schedule regular maintenance and repair of office assets, equipment, and facilities.

- Organize internal and external events such as team-building activities, company parties, and celebrations.

2. Travel & Support:

- Book domestic and international travel for employees and guests (flights, hotels, transportation, restaurants).