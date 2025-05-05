Tuyển System Administrator Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/06/2025
Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

System Administrator

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Administrator Tại Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi

Mô Tả Công Việc System Administrator Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Overview:
We are looking for a proactive and well-organized Office Administrator to join our team. This role plays a key part in ensuring the day-to-day operations of the office run smoothly. The ideal candidate is detail-oriented, resourceful, and comfortable juggling multiple tasks across administration, office operations, and staff support.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Office & Administration:
- Greet and receive visitors; manage reception area and incoming calls with courtesy and professionalism.
- Handle all incoming/outgoing correspondence and deliveries, ensuring timely and accurate distribution.
- Manage inventory and procurement of office supplies, equipment, pantry, and other operational needs.
- Ensure office cleanliness and safety standards; coordinate with cleaning and maintenance service providers.
- Oversee and schedule regular maintenance and repair of office assets, equipment, and facilities.
- Organize internal and external events such as team-building activities, company parties, and celebrations.
2. Travel & Support:
- Book domestic and international travel for employees and guests (flights, hotels, transportation, restaurants).

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Apex Logistics International (Vietnam) Co.,ltd

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hochiminh Office: 6th & 9th Floor, Hado South Building, No. 60 Truong Son Street, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam; HAN Office: 22nd floor, Leadvisors Tower, 643 Pham Van Dong Street, Co Nhue 1 Ward, Bac Tu Liem District, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

