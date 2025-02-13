Tuyển System Engineer Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your Tasks

In the business division Electronics, you will be working with the software team for Driver-Assistance systems (DAS).

• Setup Information Model according Hella develop process.

• Define Requirements Engineering for all development domains for the entire development life cycle.

• Perform Change Management which ensures that the requested change comes into the product at the correct time with the correct configuration.

• Perform the assessment for the Change Management and Baseline.

• Interface between the customer system engineer and software team.

• Other job assigned by Department Manager.