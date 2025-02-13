Tuyển System Engineer Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng System Engineer Tại Hella Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc System Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your Tasks
In the business division Electronics, you will be working with the software team for Driver-Assistance systems (DAS).
• Setup Information Model according Hella develop process.
• Define Requirements Engineering for all development domains for the entire development life cycle.
• Perform Change Management which ensures that the requested change comes into the product at the correct time with the correct configuration.
• Perform the assessment for the Change Management and Baseline.
• Interface between the customer system engineer and software team.
• Other job assigned by Department Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good knowledge of the Vehicle System.
• Good at system and software development process.
• Good at version and baseline control.
• Good English communication and coordination skills.
Tại Hella Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hella Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
