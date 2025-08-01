Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Thực tập sinh kế toán Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Quảng Nam: Khu CN Tam Thăng, TP Tam Kỳ
Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Assist with the preparation and processing of financial documents.
Organize and maintain accounting files and records.
Support tax document preparation and ensure compliance with regulations.
Participate in internal audits or inventory checks as assigned.
Other accounting tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Fresh graduate or student majoring in Accounting, Finance, Auditing, or a related field.
Understanding of accounting principles and processes.
Proficient in Microsoft Office.
Working time: 7:30 - 16:30, Monday - Friday (at least 4 days/week).
Understanding of accounting principles and processes.
Proficient in Microsoft Office.
Working time: 7:30 - 16:30, Monday - Friday (at least 4 days/week).
Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Professional, modern working environment.
Hands-on experience in accounting at a production company.
Intern allowance, lunch support.
Official stamp for intern.
Flexible working schedule for students.
Networking opportunities with professionals in the field.
Chance to be an official member at Ducksan Vina accounting team.
Hands-on experience in accounting at a production company.
Intern allowance, lunch support.
Official stamp for intern.
Flexible working schedule for students.
Networking opportunities with professionals in the field.
Chance to be an official member at Ducksan Vina accounting team.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI