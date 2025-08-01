Tuyển Thực tập sinh kế toán Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Nam: Khu CN Tam Thăng, TP Tam Kỳ

Mô Tả Công Việc Thực tập sinh kế toán Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Assist with the preparation and processing of financial documents.

Organize and maintain accounting files and records.

Support tax document preparation and ensure compliance with regulations.

Participate in internal audits or inventory checks as assigned.

Other accounting tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fresh graduate or student majoring in Accounting, Finance, Auditing, or a related field.

Understanding of accounting principles and processes.

Proficient in Microsoft Office.

Working time: 7:30 - 16:30, Monday - Friday (at least 4 days/week).

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Professional, modern working environment.

Hands-on experience in accounting at a production company.

Intern allowance, lunch support.

Official stamp for intern.

Flexible working schedule for students.

Networking opportunities with professionals in the field.

Chance to be an official member at Ducksan Vina accounting team.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina

