Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 80/68 Dương Quảng Hàm, Phường 5, Gò Vấp, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support in admission team in the admission events to support consult, provide information and enroll for new students, parents;

Take part in the internal and external admission event (school, booth at mall, supermarket, talent center, Cultural houses, park, surrounding resident area....) with admission team;

Support admission team in receive information and consulting for parents about studying pathway, environment through telephone or face to face;

Support to consult for new and potential on digital channel such as fanpage, zalo follow protocol; Support admission team to inform, instruct for students do the placement test;

Support in filling all kind of admission forms, collect and arrange them in order;

Take part in full training section from admission department as well as school.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final year students in university/ College with major in Business management/ English or relevant.;

Experience in customer education;

Communication, presentation and good persuade skills;

Communicative English;

Office computer skills;

Good looking, good voice;

High responsibility;

Comply disciplinary;

Proactive on Job;

Dedicated, nice;

Children love;

Active, creative.

Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and annual salary review

Performance appraisal bonus

Tuition support for children studying at UTS

Provide nutritious and hygienic lunches

Healthcare insurance & annual medical checkups

Positive and transparent working environment

Opportunities for professional and career development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin