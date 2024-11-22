Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/12/2024
Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 80/68 Dương Quảng Hàm, Phường 5, Gò Vấp, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Support in admission team in the admission events to support consult, provide information and enroll for new students, parents;
Take part in the internal and external admission event (school, booth at mall, supermarket, talent center, Cultural houses, park, surrounding resident area....) with admission team;
Support admission team in receive information and consulting for parents about studying pathway, environment through telephone or face to face;
Support to consult for new and potential on digital channel such as fanpage, zalo follow protocol; Support admission team to inform, instruct for students do the placement test;
Support in filling all kind of admission forms, collect and arrange them in order;
Take part in full training section from admission department as well as school.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final year students in university/ College with major in Business management/ English or relevant.;
Experience in customer education;
Communication, presentation and good persuade skills;
Communicative English;
Office computer skills;
Good looking, good voice;
High responsibility;
Comply disciplinary;
Proactive on Job;
Dedicated, nice;
Children love;
Active, creative.

Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and annual salary review
Performance appraisal bonus
Tuition support for children studying at UTS
Provide nutritious and hygienic lunches
Healthcare insurance & annual medical checkups
Positive and transparent working environment
Opportunities for professional and career development

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 68/69 Đặng Thùy Trâm, phường 5, quận Bình Thạnh, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

