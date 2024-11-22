Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 80/68 Dương Quảng Hàm, Phường 5, Gò Vấp, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Support in admission team in the admission events to support consult, provide information and enroll for new students, parents;
Take part in the internal and external admission event (school, booth at mall, supermarket, talent center, Cultural houses, park, surrounding resident area....) with admission team;
Support admission team in receive information and consulting for parents about studying pathway, environment through telephone or face to face;
Support to consult for new and potential on digital channel such as fanpage, zalo follow protocol; Support admission team to inform, instruct for students do the placement test;
Support in filling all kind of admission forms, collect and arrange them in order;
Take part in full training section from admission department as well as school.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in customer education;
Communication, presentation and good persuade skills;
Communicative English;
Office computer skills;
Good looking, good voice;
High responsibility;
Comply disciplinary;
Proactive on Job;
Dedicated, nice;
Children love;
Active, creative.
Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Performance appraisal bonus
Tuition support for children studying at UTS
Provide nutritious and hygienic lunches
Healthcare insurance & annual medical checkups
Positive and transparent working environment
Opportunities for professional and career development
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trường Quốc Tế Nam Mỹ - UTS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI