Tuyển Trade Marketing Manager CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/10/2024
Trade Marketing Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Manager Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

TRADE MANAGEMENT
Develop a Trade Marketing strategy for the entire M2C system including overall programs at the point of sale, programs for each brand/distributor and Trade programs targeting end users on the platform of 2 applications Eco Merchant and Eco Consumer. (Daily push sale program will be handled by the sales department) Implement specific Trade Marketing plans by quarter, month, campaign, and project. Coordinate with the Brand team to implement inline Trade MKT programs with communication activities. Plan and implement display programs at the point of sale, Flagship store project. Coordinate with BU to implement activation programs at the point of sale Understand the operation of the DMS sales system, create a list of required data for each customer partner of the company.
Develop a Trade Marketing strategy for the entire M2C system including overall programs at the point of sale, programs for each brand/distributor and Trade programs targeting end users on the platform of 2 applications Eco Merchant and Eco Consumer. (Daily push sale program will be handled by the sales department)
Implement specific Trade Marketing plans by quarter, month, campaign, and project.
Coordinate with the Brand team to implement inline Trade MKT programs with communication activities.
Plan and implement display programs at the point of sale, Flagship store project.
Coordinate with BU to implement activation programs at the point of sale
Understand the operation of the DMS sales system, create a list of required data for each customer partner of the company.
MARKET ANALYSIC; REPORT
Organize market research activities of the projects in charge (Planning, selecting partners, organizing and supervising implementation...). Collect and process information about the market, consumers, competitors... from which to propose solutions for Trade Marketing activities. Periodically evaluate the effectiveness of Trade Marketing activities and propose solutions. Plan and manage budgets by month/quarter/year.
Organize market research activities of the projects in charge (Planning, selecting partners, organizing and supervising implementation...).
Collect and process information about the market, consumers, competitors... from which to propose solutions for Trade Marketing activities.
Periodically evaluate the effectiveness of Trade Marketing activities and propose solutions.
Plan and manage budgets by month/quarter/year.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: University degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Economics, Foreign Affairs or related majors Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar position and experience in fastmoving consumer goods companies (FMCG) Data analysis and processing skills, report building, data-driven thinking. Understanding of DMS, BI systems Multitasking with diverse departments. Self-directed, creative and able to work independently to focus on results. Proficient in common office software (Word, Excel, Power point, Internet, Outlook...)
Education: University degree in Business Administration, Marketing, Economics, Foreign Affairs or related majors
Minimum 3 years of experience in a similar position and experience in fastmoving consumer goods companies (FMCG)
Data analysis and processing skills, report building, data-driven thinking.
Understanding of DMS, BI systems
Multitasking with diverse departments.
Self-directed, creative and able to work independently to focus on results.
Proficient in common office software (Word, Excel, Power point, Internet, Outlook...)

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable Salary + Lunch allowance Dynamic working environment, professional 13th - month salary, salary review, Tet gifts, birthdays, March 8, October 20, ... Full insurance regime according to regulations such as social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance Travel, team building activities, year-end party, ...
Negotiable Salary + Lunch allowance
Dynamic working environment, professional
13th - month salary, salary review, Tet gifts, birthdays, March 8, October 20, ...
Full insurance regime according to regulations such as social insurance, unemployment insurance, and health insurance
Travel, team building activities, year-end party, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ FINVIET

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 9, Cao ốc Hoàng Việt, 34 Hoàng Việt, Phường 4, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

