Tuyển UI/UX Designer GTV VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng UI/UX Designer Tại GTV VIETNAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc UI/UX Designer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Design Manager, you will be pivotal in creating intuitive, user-centered designs that align with our vision. From strategy to execution, you will oversee the design process, ensuring seamless integration of functionality and aesthetics. Your leadership will empower your team to deliver high-quality designs that resonate with users and elevate our product standards. This position directly reports to the CEO.
Responsibilities:
- Design Strategy: Develop and implement a UX/UI design strategy aligned with business goals and user needs.
- Team Leadership: Lead and develop the design team, encouraging creativity, collaboration, and skill improvement.
- Design Process Management: Oversee the design process from user research to final product, ensuring it meets design standards and requirements.
- User Experience Optimization: Ensure all products have a smooth, user-friendly, and consistent interface.
- Feedback and Improvement: Gather user feedback, track UX/UI performance metrics, and continuously improve designs based on testing and evaluations.
- Cross-functional Collaboration: Work closely with engineering, marketing, and leadership teams to optimize design strategies and product outcomes.
- Trend Monitoring: Stay updated on design trends and apply new insights to ensure products remain competitive.
