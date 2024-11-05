Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Tuyển Công nghệ Thông tin Crossian làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 35 Triệu

Crossian
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/11/2024
Crossian

Công nghệ Thông tin

Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Công nghệ Thông tin Tại Crossian

Mức lương
Đến 35 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63

- 65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Công nghệ Thông tin Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu

ABOUT THE ROLE
Crossian is a high-growth technology-driven e-commerce business. Behind our success is our people. As a start-up formed in 2020, we have created a fast-paced and dynamic environment, enabling our people to reach a collective CAGR of over 900% in just under 4 years. Our mission now is to build DTC brands and increase customer LTV by providing best-valued products backed by no nonsense customer service policies as Customer Centricity is at the core of our values.
At Crossian, we are dedicated to developing a cutting-edge, cross-border eCommerce platform that encompasses a wide range of solutions, including Storefront, Payment Gateway, Inventory, Catalogs, Logistics, Marketing Insights, and CRM. Our platform empowers businesses to:
Create tailored Storefront solutions for unique customer experiences.
Centralize payment gateways to effectively manage transactions and post-payment operations (e.g., refunds, chargebacks, claims, inquiries, etc.).
Seamlessly integrate various third-party services to build a comprehensive supply chain system, incorporating inventory management, catalogs, logistics tracking, and more.
Transform raw data from marketing campaigns, transactions, and user behavior into valuable insights that drive strategic business decisions.
We are currently seeking an experienced and highly motivated UX/UI Designer to join our Technology Innovations CoE. In this role, you will collaborate with our Tech team and other cross-functional teams to develop and enhance our product offerings, with a strong emphasis on user-centricity and data-driven decision-making.
As an UX Designer, you will be responsible for understanding user needs, defining design requirements, generating creative concepts, conducting research, prototyping, iterating designs based on real data. Your expertise will be crucial in driving innovation and creating exceptional user experiences within our Agile and dynamic Tech Startup environment.
WHAT YOU WILL DO
User Research & Analysis
Gather and evaluate requirements from the business team.
Conduct user research, usability testing, and A/B testing to gather insights and improve user experience of our store
Understand user needs and behaviors through data analysis and user research.
Conduct metrics for tracking data and measuring the performance of products and features.
Design & Performance Tracking
Create user flows, wireframes, prototypes for both mobile and desktop experiences.
Analyze data results and conduct enhancements based on A/B test outcomes.
Make design decisions based on data analysis to ensure a user-centered approach.
Continuously optimize conversion rates using persuasive design techniques and understanding user psychology, and user journey
Collaboration & Communication
Engage constructively and collaboratively with co-workers, developers, and the business team.
Present and explain design decisions and research results to stakeholders.
Iterate on designs based on feedback and data analysis.

Với Mức Lương Đến 35 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Required
Proven 2-3 years of work experience as a UX Designer, preferably in the eCommerce industry.
A strong portfolio showcasing your UX designs and data-driven projects.
Proficiency in utilizing Design Systems and advanced knowledge of Figma.
Understanding of iOS, Android, and website technological capabilities.
Experience with user research methodologies, usability testing, and data analysis.
Excellent time management and communication skills.
Ability to engage constructively with developers, designers, and other stakeholders.
Preferred
Previous experience in eCommerce product design.
Certifications in design or data analysis courses.
Knowledge of HTML/CSS

Tại Crossian Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT
At Crossian, our people are the key to our success. We believe in creating an attractive total compensation package (TCP) that not only retains employees but allows them to excel in their profession. These include:
Competitive salary
Guaranteed 13th month salary
Quarterly bonus & Year-end bonus as part of our profit sharing program
Full salary during probation
12 days work-from-home & 12 days of paid annual leave
Additional seniority paid annual leave
Global health insurance package for yourself and annual health check-up
A Pantry & a Crossian Cafe stocked with goodies, ready to serve
Lots of other company benefits including 5-star annual Summer Summit, budget for frequent team building activities and other monthly / quarterly / annual company events
General company T&D Program + dedicated T&D budget for managers
Other benefits in accordance to Company's Policy and Vietnam Labor Laws
We also have a working environment that:
You can work with real data, making a real impact on real customers.
Be part of a dynamic and innovative tech startup.
Collaborate with a talented and passionate team.
Opportunity for professional growth and development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Crossian

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Crossian

Crossian

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1, Pax Sky, 63-65 Ngô Thì Nhậm, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

