Tuyển Campaign Manager CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Job Description:

Project Management & Execution (50% workload)

Create a roadmap/ framework for the whole project that’ll guide all other stakeholders in their roles;

Lead and coordinate with internal teams (planning, creative, media, finance, legal, admin department) to plan, execute and report smoothly;

Deal and coordinate with external suppliers (media agency, KOL or KOL agency, event agency, production house, copy-writer freelancer, journalist ...) to meet the required timeline, allocated budget, and quality standards;

Manage client feedbacks and requirements;

Foresee the potential implications and propose solutions and rationales;

Manage cost including budget allocation, quotation making, cost control and dealing;

Identify issue/crisis, manage cross-channel content specifically for crisis management, and leverage channels to effectively mitigate the issue/crisis;

Present proposal/ company credential to client;

Develop compelling across-channel contents including visual and content production;

Propose plan of digital production (website, app, game), digital amplification, conversation management, then manage third party to executive;

Organize medium-scale events (press conferences, seminars, offline, etc.) including planning, location and decoration booking, guests inviting and following, speech content developing...;

Proceed paperwork.

2. Relationship (20% workload)

Build and strengthen media and key KOL/ celebrity, hot fanpage/community relationship;

Be a strategic consultant and indispensable friend of Client by providing valuable strategic and creative advices.

3. Leadership (20% workload)

Allocate yearly sales target and projects to each team;

Lead team member to achieve sales target;

Play an active role in staff recruitment with clear career ladder path for each member;

Act as a trainer and mentor to every personnel, using supportive/collaborative approaches to build/support their skills continuously and to prepare them to take higher position;

Monitor and appraise high-performing team members.

4. Business Development (10% workload)

Contribute to creating and developing the company’s business strategy/ action plan;

Contribute to developing and host company’s training sessions;

Contribute to building Company/Department data hub (client, vendor, KOL contacts ...);

Cascade Company/Department strategy/action plan, culture, transformation journey, integrated working process alignment to staff members;

Organize or join bonding activities proactively to promote the company’s culture.

