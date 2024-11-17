Tuyển Campaign Manager CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Campaign Manager Tại CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS
- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th floor, Vital Building, 16 Dang Tat St., Tan Dinh W., Dist.1, HCMC, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Campaign Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu
Job Description:
Project Management & Execution (50% workload)
Create a roadmap/ framework for the whole project that’ll guide all other stakeholders in their roles;
Lead and coordinate with internal teams (planning, creative, media, finance, legal, admin department) to plan, execute and report smoothly;
Deal and coordinate with external suppliers (media agency, KOL or KOL agency, event agency, production house, copy-writer freelancer, journalist ...) to meet the required timeline, allocated budget, and quality standards;
Manage client feedbacks and requirements;
Foresee the potential implications and propose solutions and rationales;
Manage cost including budget allocation, quotation making, cost control and dealing;
Identify issue/crisis, manage cross-channel content specifically for crisis management, and leverage channels to effectively mitigate the issue/crisis;
mitigate the issue/crisis;
Present proposal/ company credential to client;
Develop compelling across-channel contents including visual and content production;
Propose plan of digital production (website, app, game), digital amplification, conversation management, then manage third party to executive;
Organize medium-scale events (press conferences, seminars, offline, etc.) including planning, location and decoration booking, guests inviting and following, speech content developing...;
Proceed paperwork.
2. Relationship (20% workload)
Build and strengthen media and key KOL/ celebrity, hot fanpage/community relationship;
media and key KOL/ celebrity, hot fanpage/community relationship;
Be a strategic consultant and indispensable friend of Client by providing valuable strategic and creative advices.
3. Leadership (20% workload)
Allocate yearly sales target and projects to each team;
Lead team member to achieve sales target;
Play an active role in staff recruitment with clear career ladder path for each member;
Act as a trainer and mentor to every personnel, using supportive/collaborative approaches to build/support their skills continuously and to prepare them to take higher position;
Monitor and appraise high-performing team members.
4. Business Development (10% workload)
Contribute to creating and developing the company’s business strategy/ action plan;
Contribute to developing and host company’s training sessions;
Contribute to building Company/Department data hub (client, vendor, KOL contacts ...);
Cascade Company/Department strategy/action plan, culture, transformation journey, integrated working process alignment to staff members;
Organize or join bonding activities proactively to promote the company’s culture.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
BA in Communications, Marketing or related fields
Proficiency in English;
Good in Microsoft Office programs;
Good in writing or editing effective cross-channel contents in various styles;
At least 4 years experience in Account department in Agencies. Priority is given to candidates who have worked on technology-related projects;
Diligent person and able to work under high pressure
Tại CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
