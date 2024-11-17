Tuyển Campaign Manager CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Campaign Manager CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu

CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS

Campaign Manager

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Campaign Manager Tại CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS

Mức lương
20 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 6th floor, Vital Building, 16 Dang Tat St., Tan Dinh W., Dist.1, HCMC, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Campaign Manager Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu

Job Description:
Project Management & Execution (50% workload)
Create a roadmap/ framework for the whole project that’ll guide all other stakeholders in their roles;
Create a roadmap/ framework
Lead and coordinate with internal teams (planning, creative, media, finance, legal, admin department) to plan, execute and report smoothly;
Lead and coordinate with internal teams
Deal and coordinate with external suppliers (media agency, KOL or KOL agency, event agency, production house, copy-writer freelancer, journalist ...) to meet the required timeline, allocated budget, and quality standards;
Deal and coordinate with external suppliers
Manage client feedbacks and requirements;
Manage client
Foresee the potential implications and propose solutions and rationales;
Foresee the potential implications
Manage cost including budget allocation, quotation making, cost control and dealing;
Manage cost
Identify issue/crisis, manage cross-channel content specifically for crisis management, and leverage channels to effectively mitigate the issue/crisis;
Identify issue/crisis
mitigate the issue/crisis;
Present proposal/ company credential to client;
Present
Develop compelling across-channel contents including visual and content production;
Develop compelling across-channel contents
Propose plan of digital production (website, app, game), digital amplification, conversation management, then manage third party to executive;
Propose plan of digital production
Organize medium-scale events (press conferences, seminars, offline, etc.) including planning, location and decoration booking, guests inviting and following, speech content developing...;
Organize medium-scale events
Proceed paperwork.
2. Relationship (20% workload)
Build and strengthen media and key KOL/ celebrity, hot fanpage/community relationship;
Build and strengthen
media and key KOL/ celebrity, hot fanpage/community relationship;
Be a strategic consultant and indispensable friend of Client by providing valuable strategic and creative advices.
Be a strategic consultant and indispensable friend of Client
3. Leadership (20% workload)
Allocate yearly sales target and projects to each team;
Lead team member to achieve sales target;
Play an active role in staff recruitment with clear career ladder path for each member;
Play an active role in staff recruitment
Act as a trainer and mentor to every personnel, using supportive/collaborative approaches to build/support their skills continuously and to prepare them to take higher position;
Act as a trainer and mentor to every personnel
Monitor and appraise high-performing team members.
4. Business Development (10% workload)
Contribute to creating and developing the company’s business strategy/ action plan;
creating and developing the company’s business strategy/ action plan;
Contribute to developing and host company’s training sessions;
developing and host company’s training sessions;
Contribute to building Company/Department data hub (client, vendor, KOL contacts ...);
building Company/Department data hub
Cascade Company/Department strategy/action plan, culture, transformation journey, integrated working process alignment to staff members;
Cascade Company/Department strategy/action plan, culture, transformation journey, integrated working process alignment
Organize or join bonding activities proactively to promote the company’s culture.
Organize or join bonding activities

Với Mức Lương 20 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements:
BA in Communications, Marketing or related fields
Proficiency in English;
Good in Microsoft Office programs;
Good in writing or editing effective cross-channel contents in various styles;
At least 4 years experience in Account department in Agencies. Priority is given to candidates who have worked on technology-related projects;
Diligent person and able to work under high pressure

Tại CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary & Benefits:

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS

CÔNG TY CP MAX D THETIS

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phòng 601, Tầng 6, Tòa nhà Vital Building, 16 Đặng Tất, phường Tân Định, quận 1, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

