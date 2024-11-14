Tuyển Admin thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 162 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Ngũ Hành Sơn

Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with external vendors to procure office supplies and handle other office management tasks

Coordinate with the Engagement team to plan and organize events and internal activities

Welcome all visitors and new hires

Arrange accommodation and transportation for employee and client business trips

Prepare equipment for employees

Prepare payment records for internal expenses

Perform other administrative tasks

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Final-year student or recent graduate

Able to join a full-time internship for four months

four months

Strong problem-solving skills

Fluent in English (both verbal and written)

Proactive and effective self-learning and research skills

Patient, attentive to detail, and thorough in work

Able to work well in a team

Commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility

Participation in sports activities is a plus

Tại Orient Software Development Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

One day off per month

No working bond commitment

Opportunity to become office staff

Premium Healthcare Package

One-on-one mentoring with an exclusive training program

Free breakfast and snacks

Team-building allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orient Software Development Corporation

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin