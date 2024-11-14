Tuyển Admin thu nhập Thoả thuận Toàn thời gian tại Đà Nẵng

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Tại Orient Software Development Corporation
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Đà Nẵng: 162 Nguyễn Cơ Thạch, Ngũ Hành Sơn
Mô Tả Công Việc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Work with external vendors to procure office supplies and handle other office management tasks
Coordinate with the Engagement team to plan and organize events and internal activities
Welcome all visitors and new hires
Arrange accommodation and transportation for employee and client business trips
Prepare equipment for employees
Prepare payment records for internal expenses
Perform other administrative tasks
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Final-year student or recent graduate
Able to join a full-time internship for four months
four months
Strong problem-solving skills
Fluent in English (both verbal and written)
Proactive and effective self-learning and research skills
Patient, attentive to detail, and thorough in work
Able to work well in a team
Commitment to environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility
Participation in sports activities is a plus
Tại Orient Software Development Corporation Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
One day off per month
No working bond commitment
Opportunity to become office staff
Premium Healthcare Package
One-on-one mentoring with an exclusive training program
Free breakfast and snacks
Team-building allowance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Orient Software Development Corporation
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
