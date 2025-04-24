Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Mức lương 15 - 2 USD Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD

Design and implement LLM and NLP applications from conception to deployment.

Conduct independent research on open-ended problems.

Lead model evaluation and monitoring.

Develop production-grade APIs/services to integrate AI into products.

Stay updated and experiment with new research to solve practical challenges

Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years building and deploying AI/ML systems in production.

Experience with LLMs and/or traditional NLP (training, fine-tuning, optimizing).

Solid grasp of deep learning (architectures, training methods, embeddings, etc.).

Strong skills in optimizing models\' performance (latency, memory, load).

Proficient with prompt engineering, RAG, embeddings, and vector DBs.

Familiar with MLOps tools (MLflow, DVC, CI/CD for ML).

Familiar with Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with at least one cloud AI platform (AWS SageMaker, Azure ML, etc.).

Experience with multimodal models (STT, TTS, OCR, etc.).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary up to $2,000/month

13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus

Annual salary review

14 days of paid annual leave

Bao Viet accident & healthcare insurance

Annual health check

Catered team events and outings

Training opportunities and professional development

Hybrid work model (at least 4 days/week at the office)

40h/week: Mon–Fri, 9:00–18:30

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

