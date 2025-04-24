Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/05/2025
AI Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Mức lương
15 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD

Design and implement LLM and NLP applications from conception to deployment.
Conduct independent research on open-ended problems.
Lead model evaluation and monitoring.
Develop production-grade APIs/services to integrate AI into products.
Stay updated and experiment with new research to solve practical challenges

Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years building and deploying AI/ML systems in production.
Experience with LLMs and/or traditional NLP (training, fine-tuning, optimizing).
Solid grasp of deep learning (architectures, training methods, embeddings, etc.).
Strong skills in optimizing models\' performance (latency, memory, load).
Proficient with prompt engineering, RAG, embeddings, and vector DBs.
Familiar with MLOps tools (MLflow, DVC, CI/CD for ML).
Familiar with Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with at least one cloud AI platform (AWS SageMaker, Azure ML, etc.).
Experience with multimodal models (STT, TTS, OCR, etc.).

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary up to $2,000/month
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus
Annual salary review
14 days of paid annual leave
Bao Viet accident & healthcare insurance
Annual health check
Catered team events and outings
Training opportunities and professional development
Hybrid work model (at least 4 days/week at the office)
40h/week: Mon–Fri, 9:00–18:30

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

