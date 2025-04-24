Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 2 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
Mức lương
15 - 2 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: 197 Đại La, Hai Bà Trưng, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD
Design and implement LLM and NLP applications from conception to deployment.
Conduct independent research on open-ended problems.
Lead model evaluation and monitoring.
Develop production-grade APIs/services to integrate AI into products.
Stay updated and experiment with new research to solve practical challenges
Với Mức Lương 15 - 2 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years building and deploying AI/ML systems in production.
Experience with LLMs and/or traditional NLP (training, fine-tuning, optimizing).
Solid grasp of deep learning (architectures, training methods, embeddings, etc.).
Strong skills in optimizing models\' performance (latency, memory, load).
Proficient with prompt engineering, RAG, embeddings, and vector DBs.
Familiar with MLOps tools (MLflow, DVC, CI/CD for ML).
Familiar with Docker and Kubernetes
Experience with at least one cloud AI platform (AWS SageMaker, Azure ML, etc.).
Experience with multimodal models (STT, TTS, OCR, etc.).
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary up to $2,000/month
13th-month salary bonus + attractive performance bonus
Annual salary review
14 days of paid annual leave
Bao Viet accident & healthcare insurance
Annual health check
Catered team events and outings
Training opportunities and professional development
Hybrid work model (at least 4 days/week at the office)
40h/week: Mon–Fri, 9:00–18:30
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TORUS BELLESOFT
