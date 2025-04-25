Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 12 - 45 Triệu

Design and develop conversational AI agents using OpenAI GPT models and RAG frameworks

OpenAI GPT models

RAG

Implement single and multi-agent collaboration models with clear task decomposition and orchestration

single and multi-agent

Integrate external knowledge bases, APIs, and enterprise systems into chatbot workflows

Develop and manage Deep Search pipelines for improved information retrieval

Deep Search

Create and maintain Text-to-SQL and MCP connectors to translate natural language to database or service queries

Text-to-SQL

MCP connectors

Build scalable backend services to support real-time chatbot interaction

Collaborate with UX/UI designers, product owners, and QA teams to deliver end-to-end solutions

Continuously evaluate new AI tools, frameworks, and best practices to improve our chatbot capabilities

Với Mức Lương 12 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English, both written and spoken

1+ year of experience building AI chatbots or agent-based applications (must have live or portfolio projects)

1+ year

Strong experience with OpenAI API, LangChain, LlamaIndex, or similar LLM frameworks

OpenAI API

Experience implementing RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines

RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)

Hands-on knowledge of Agent / Multi-Agent frameworks (LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, etc.)

Agent / Multi-Agent frameworks

Proficiency with Python (preferred) or Node.js, including API development

Python

Node.js

Experience integrating with external systems via Text-to-SQL, REST APIs, or custom protocols (MCP)

Text-to-SQL

Knowledge of Vector DBs (e.g., Pinecone, Weaviate, FAISS, ChromaDB)

Vector DBs

Understanding of prompt engineering and context window optimization

prompt engineering

context window optimization

Familiarity with MLOps or LLMOps is a plus

Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and collaboration skills

Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments

Agile/Scrum

Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP)

cloud platforms

Exposure to CI/CD pipelines for AI deployment

CI/CD pipelines

Demonstrated ability to work independently and drive projects forward

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation

Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.

Opportunities for onsite work in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and many other countries.

Work and grow in a dynamic, creative, and professional environment.

Healthcare: Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care

13 months’ salary per year.

Annual salary evaluation.

Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin