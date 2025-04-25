Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 45 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 12 - 45 Triệu
Design and develop conversational AI agents using OpenAI GPT models and RAG frameworks
Implement single and multi-agent collaboration models with clear task decomposition and orchestration
Integrate external knowledge bases, APIs, and enterprise systems into chatbot workflows
Develop and manage Deep Search pipelines for improved information retrieval
Create and maintain Text-to-SQL and MCP connectors to translate natural language to database or service queries
Build scalable backend services to support real-time chatbot interaction
Collaborate with UX/UI designers, product owners, and QA teams to deliver end-to-end solutions
Continuously evaluate new AI tools, frameworks, and best practices to improve our chatbot capabilities
Với Mức Lương 12 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1+ year of experience building AI chatbots or agent-based applications (must have live or portfolio projects)
Strong experience with OpenAI API, LangChain, LlamaIndex, or similar LLM frameworks
Experience implementing RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines
Hands-on knowledge of Agent / Multi-Agent frameworks (LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, etc.)
Proficiency with Python (preferred) or Node.js, including API development
Experience integrating with external systems via Text-to-SQL, REST APIs, or custom protocols (MCP)
Knowledge of Vector DBs (e.g., Pinecone, Weaviate, FAISS, ChromaDB)
Understanding of prompt engineering and context window optimization
Familiarity with MLOps or LLMOps is a plus
Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and collaboration skills
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments
Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP)
Exposure to CI/CD pipelines for AI deployment
Demonstrated ability to work independently and drive projects forward
Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.
Opportunities for onsite work in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and many other countries.
Work and grow in a dynamic, creative, and professional environment.
Healthcare: Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care
13 months’ salary per year.
Annual salary evaluation.
Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as Udemy, Coursera.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
