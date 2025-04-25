Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 45 Triệu

Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 45 Triệu

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/05/2025
TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

AI Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng AI Engineer Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Mức lương
12 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc AI Engineer Với Mức Lương 12 - 45 Triệu

Design and develop conversational AI agents using OpenAI GPT models and RAG frameworks
OpenAI GPT models
RAG
Implement single and multi-agent collaboration models with clear task decomposition and orchestration
single and multi-agent
Integrate external knowledge bases, APIs, and enterprise systems into chatbot workflows
Develop and manage Deep Search pipelines for improved information retrieval
Deep Search
Create and maintain Text-to-SQL and MCP connectors to translate natural language to database or service queries
Text-to-SQL
MCP connectors
Build scalable backend services to support real-time chatbot interaction
Collaborate with UX/UI designers, product owners, and QA teams to deliver end-to-end solutions
Continuously evaluate new AI tools, frameworks, and best practices to improve our chatbot capabilities

Với Mức Lương 12 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Fluent in English, both written and spoken
1+ year of experience building AI chatbots or agent-based applications (must have live or portfolio projects)
1+ year
Strong experience with OpenAI API, LangChain, LlamaIndex, or similar LLM frameworks
OpenAI API
Experience implementing RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) pipelines
RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation)
Hands-on knowledge of Agent / Multi-Agent frameworks (LangGraph, CrewAI, AutoGen, etc.)
Agent / Multi-Agent frameworks
Proficiency with Python (preferred) or Node.js, including API development
Python
Node.js
Experience integrating with external systems via Text-to-SQL, REST APIs, or custom protocols (MCP)
Text-to-SQL
Knowledge of Vector DBs (e.g., Pinecone, Weaviate, FAISS, ChromaDB)
Vector DBs
Understanding of prompt engineering and context window optimization
prompt engineering
context window optimization
Familiarity with MLOps or LLMOps is a plus
Excellent problem-solving, debugging, and collaboration skills
Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments
Agile/Scrum
Familiarity with cloud platforms (Azure, AWS, GCP)
cloud platforms
Exposure to CI/CD pipelines for AI deployment
CI/CD pipelines
Demonstrated ability to work independently and drive projects forward

Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation
Join a global team and work directly with many talents around the world.
Opportunities for onsite work in Japan, Singapore, Australia, and many other countries.
Work and grow in a dynamic, creative, and professional environment.
Healthcare: Premium Health Insurance TECHVIFY Care
13 months’ salary per year.
Annual salary evaluation.
Sponsor and encourage staff to study courses by covering tuition fees, such as Udemy, Coursera.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: HANOI (HEADQUARTER) F2-3 Thanh Dong Building, 19 Lane To Huu Str, Nam Tu Liem Dist, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ai-engineer-thu-nhap-12-45-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job352112
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Tuyển AI Engineer Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển AI Engineer VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT IS Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT IS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT IS Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Tuyển AI Engineer INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Tuyển AI Engineer Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Văn phòng đại diện Everfit Technologies Inc tại thành phố ĐàNẵng
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOÁNG SẢN VẬT LIỆU Á CỘNG
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Công nghệ HTI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 50 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ACWORKS VIỆT NAM
Trên 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 28 Triệu Công ty CP Phần mềm MOR
20 - 28 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Atomi Digital
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần AIPT Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần AIPT Việt Nam
12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH SILICONCUBE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SILICONCUBE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
17 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH HUMAN CAPITAL PARTNERS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Ecoit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Ecoit
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Proton
20 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ Evotek Việt Nam
Tới 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Sapo
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PISCALE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PISCALE
Tới 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu phát triển và cung cấp dịch vụ AI Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 16 - 24 Triệu Công ty cổ phần nghiên cứu phát triển và cung cấp dịch vụ AI Việt Nam
16 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hệ thống Công nghệ ETC Pro Company
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 60 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VERISERVE VIỆT NAM
Tới 60 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ GIA ĐÌNH (FTECH CO., LTD)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ eUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu TECHVIFY SOFTWARE., JSC
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển AI Engineer TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 45 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
15 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 26 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp Công nghệ TTC Việt Nam
Tới 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer Công ty Cổ phần 1OFFICE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần 1OFFICE
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer FPT Software Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển AI Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ PHẦN MỀM HUMAN OFFSHORE PARTNERS
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm