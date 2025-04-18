Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Lead sourcing projects, monitor market trends, and proactively drive actions to develop and maintain a sustainable supply base.

- Formulate and execute contract management strategies and policies, while effectively negotiating pricing with suppliers.

- Monitor vendor performance to ensure compliance with safety, quality, pricing, delivery schedules, commercial terms, and other contractual requirements.

- Develop and maintain long-term partnerships with vendors, oversee vendor selection and evaluation, and drive continuous improvement initiatives.

- Collaborate with sourcing specialists/managers to analyze and regularly update management with market trends and price fluctuations.

- Assist sourcing specialists/managers in preparing management reports and presentations.

- Undertake ad-hoc assignments as directed by supervisors.