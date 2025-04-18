Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 18/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Biên phiên dịch

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nam: Hà Nam, Vietnam, Thành phố Nam Định

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Lead sourcing projects, monitor market trends, and proactively drive actions to develop and maintain a sustainable supply base.
- Formulate and execute contract management strategies and policies, while effectively negotiating pricing with suppliers.
- Monitor vendor performance to ensure compliance with safety, quality, pricing, delivery schedules, commercial terms, and other contractual requirements.
- Develop and maintain long-term partnerships with vendors, oversee vendor selection and evaluation, and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
- Collaborate with sourcing specialists/managers to analyze and regularly update management with market trends and price fluctuations.
- Assist sourcing specialists/managers in preparing management reports and presentations.
- Undertake ad-hoc assignments as directed by supervisors.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor\'s degree or higher in Procurement, Purchasing, Materials Management, Supply Chain, or related disciplines.
- Over 3 years of managerial experience, sourcing, material supplier/sub-contractor development, and project management, preferably gained from multinational or large manufacturing companies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Attractive salary

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

CÔNG TY TNHH Q P (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: KCN Thanh Liêm, Phủ Lý, Hà Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

