Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Dương: Hải Dương, Việt Nam, Thành phố Hải Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

NOTE: The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.
Evaluate adequacy of quality assurance standards
- Devise sampling procedures and directions for recording and reporting quality data
- Review the implementation and efficiency of quality and inspection systems
Plan, conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and parts to ensure finished product quality
- Suppliers quality system audit & evaluation
- Research NG parts from post process, define & monitoring improvement
- Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions
- Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions
- Monitor risk management activities
- Document internal audits and other quality assurance activities.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Certifications an advantage including Quality Auditor, Quality Engineer, Quality Improvement Associate, Six Sigma (preferable)

Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô CN2, KCN Tràng Duệ, H.An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-bien-phien-dich-tieng-han-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-hai-duong-job310957
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Inpos
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty TNHH Inpos làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Inpos
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hải Dương Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Seoul Semiconductor Vina
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Seoul Semiconductor Vina làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Seoul Semiconductor Vina
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hải Dương Hưng Yên Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập 1 - 13 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Bình Phước Đã hết hạn 1 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH HANLIM VIETNAM
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Cty TNHH HANLIM VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH HANLIM VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 20/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SINASEAN VIETNAM CO., LTD
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn SINASEAN VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
SINASEAN VIETNAM CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THÉP POSHACO
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Dương Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Tuyển Bảo vệ Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thời trang MInh A.M
Hạn nộp: 23/09/2025
Bình Dương Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Thái Bình Ninh Bình Đồng Nai Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ NHA KHOA ATHENA
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Dương Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Inpos
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty TNHH Inpos làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Inpos
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hải Dương Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Seoul Semiconductor Vina
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Seoul Semiconductor Vina làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Seoul Semiconductor Vina
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hà Nam Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bắc Giang Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Hải Dương Hưng Yên Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Navigos Search làm việc tại Bình Phước thu nhập 1 - 13 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 21/08/2025
Bình Phước Đã hết hạn 1 - 13 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Hyundai Aluminum Vina
Hạn nộp: 02/08/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH HANLIM VIETNAM
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Cty TNHH HANLIM VIETNAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH HANLIM VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 20/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SINASEAN VIETNAM CO., LTD
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn SINASEAN VIETNAM CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
SINASEAN VIETNAM CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hamaden Vietnam CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm