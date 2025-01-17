Tuyển Biên phiên dịch tiếng Hàn Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NOTE: The candidate can interview and start working after Tet.

Evaluate adequacy of quality assurance standards

- Devise sampling procedures and directions for recording and reporting quality data

- Review the implementation and efficiency of quality and inspection systems

Plan, conduct and monitor testing and inspection of materials and parts to ensure finished product quality

- Suppliers quality system audit & evaluation

- Research NG parts from post process, define & monitoring improvement

- Develop, recommend and monitor corrective and preventive actions

- Evaluate audit findings and implement appropriate corrective actions

- Monitor risk management activities

- Document internal audits and other quality assurance activities.