Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Ceva Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with BD and GROUND product country leadership to define sales targets (GR growth, NBW) per sub product and geography and ensure communication

Communicate product strategy and growth targets to the BD organization

Collaborate with regional G&R BD Leader to ensure adequate BD Ground coverage in the country

Deliver product training to country BD with the support of BD sales operations and product operations leader.

Connect with all BD (local, regional, global) to ensure target accounts and opportunity qualification is aligned with product strategy and priorities and to ensure pipeline and sales activity is aligned with growth targets

Support RKAMs for strategic approach, product expertise and value proposition to our key accounts

Lead specifically the business development of X-Border & Multimodal product in collaboration with product and aligned with tradelane priorities

Lead Smart Solution program as an enabler of country knowledge transfer

Promote up-sell across countries in AP region and across other products in the country, especially CL.

Be the Voice of Customer to the operations and escalate critical resolution items that represent a risk to the business within Ground product

Conduct regular presentations of GROUND business to customers for prospection and/or market and business update

Present regularly in front of Regional / Local BD and GROUND operations team (Reviewing KPI’s and customers’ opportunities).