Tuyển Kinh doanh quốc tế Công ty TNHH Ceva Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Ceva Logistics (Việt Nam)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 23/11/2024
Kinh doanh quốc tế

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kinh doanh quốc tế Tại Công ty TNHH Ceva Logistics (Việt Nam)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 8 Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Kinh doanh quốc tế Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Collaborate with BD and GROUND product country leadership to define sales targets (GR growth, NBW) per sub product and geography and ensure communication
Communicate product strategy and growth targets to the BD organization
Collaborate with regional G&R BD Leader to ensure adequate BD Ground coverage in the country
Deliver product training to country BD with the support of BD sales operations and product operations leader.
Connect with all BD (local, regional, global) to ensure target accounts and opportunity qualification is aligned with product strategy and priorities and to ensure pipeline and sales activity is aligned with growth targets
Support RKAMs for strategic approach, product expertise and value proposition to our key accounts
Lead specifically the business development of X-Border & Multimodal product in collaboration with product and aligned with tradelane priorities
Lead Smart Solution program as an enabler of country knowledge transfer
Promote up-sell across countries in AP region and across other products in the country, especially CL.
Be the Voice of Customer to the operations and escalate critical resolution items that represent a risk to the business within Ground product
Conduct regular presentations of GROUND business to customers for prospection and/or market and business update
Present regularly in front of Regional / Local BD and GROUND operations team (Reviewing KPI’s and customers’ opportunities).

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Degree in business or equivalent.
Fluent in English (written and verbal)
Experience of working across the ground and other products in the country.
Experience of winning and implementing ground business and other products
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Ability to influence and develop relationships at local level in customer organizations.
Ability to develop highly collaborative and productive relationships internally

Tại Công ty TNHH Ceva Logistics (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Social Insurance
PTI Insurance
13th month Salary
Yearly bonus
Teambuilding

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Ceva Logistics (Việt Nam)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Park IX, 3rd Floor, 8 Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

