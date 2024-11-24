Tuyển Business Operation (Vận hành kinh doanh) CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Business Operation (Vận hành kinh doanh)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 222 Hoàng Hoa Thám, phường 12, quận Tân Bình, Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Business Operation (Vận hành kinh doanh) Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:
This position is responsible for identifying and developing leads, generating revenue for the company through contact center services such as customer care, technical support, tele-surveys, and tele-marketing.
Key Responsibilities:
Implement activities to develop the business in HCMC and Southern provinces and achieve the revenue target assigned by BOD.
Identify and develop leads, converting them into paying customers.
Monitor work progress and keep in contact with clients at all stages (briefing, proposal, quotation, contract, campaign management, negotiating and close agreements).
Collaborate with relevant departments throughout the sales process, including analyzing RFPs, creating proposals, presenting pricing, and negotiating contracts.
Prepare regular reports in accordance with company regulations and management requirements.
Forecast and track key account metrics (e.g. sales results and annual forecasts)
Coordinate with the internal stakeholders to come up with a new service model. Update new models for customers.
Record customer feedback about the service. Coordinate with Operations department to solve requests from Customers.
Complete other tasks assigned by the direct supervisor.
Working Hours:
8:30 AM - 5:30 PM, Monday to Friday.
8:30 - 12:00 Saturday
Work Location: 222 - 226 Hoang Hoa Tham, Ward 12, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or related field.
More than 5 years of experience in B2B sales or business development with minimum 1 year experience in same position
Strong analytical and quantitative skills.
Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.
KPI-driven with a solution-oriented mindset.
Highly motivated, adaptable, and calm under pressure.
Analytic mindset, proactive, dedicated, committed & passionate
Customer service & sales oriented
Fluently in English (Equivalent to IELTS 6.5)
Experience in the Contact Center/BPO industry is a plus.

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: $1000 - $1500 + commission (negotiable).
Probationary period receives 85% of base salary.
Salary review: once a year
Insurance followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
PVI health insurance.
13th-month salary.
14 days of annual leave.
Union membership with full benefits (bonuses, parties, travel, etc.).
Team Building/ Year end Party: once a year.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ALTIUS LINK VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 222-226 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Phường 12, Quận Tân Bình, Thành Phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

