Tuyển Business Intelligence Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Business Intelligence Tại Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
- Bình Dương: Binh Duong
Mô Tả Công Việc Business Intelligence Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://tiny.pl/rw-g3f3k. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.
1. Ensure KTBR (Keep the Business Running) & Operation Excellence for in-charge SAP module(s)
• Ensure effective troubleshooting to resume normal operation ASAP and within SLA (Service level agreement)
• Perform quality service covering service request fulfillment, technical consultancy, incident & problem management, change management, continuous improvement project (CIP), IT compliance, emergency concept, customer satisfaction, etc.
2. SAP Project Management & Participant
• Roll-out central projects for in charge SAP modules (includes upgrade, integration, transfer, removal of processes in responsible areas, data migration, perform integration test, user acceptance test, documentation, user training, etc.)
• Ensure quality project deliveries in term of SoW, progress against schedule and within resource allocation (time, budget, capacity, etc.)
3. Ensure CIP - Continuous Improvement for in charge services
• Continuous review operation, SAP process health-check for assigned plants, closely partner with stakeholders for improvement opportunities (cost reduction, efficiency, automation etc.)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Vietnam Co., Ltd In Dong Nai
