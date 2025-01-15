Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About UOB

United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values - Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.

Job Description

The Collections Telecalling Officer is a professional role. Requires a good knowledge of the range of processes, procedures and systems to be used in carrying out assigned tasks and a basic understanding of the underlying concepts and principles upon which the job is based. Good understanding of how the team interacts with others in accomplishing the objectives of the area. Makes evaluative judgements based on the analysis of factual information. They are expected to resolve problems by identifying and selecting solutions through the application of acquired technical experience and will be guided by precedents. Must be able to exchange information in a concise and logical way as well as be sensitive to audience diversity. Limited but direct impact on the business through the quality of the tasks/services provided. Impact of the job holder is restricted to own job.

Key Responsibilities

• Utilize advanced negotiation skills to resolve delinquency issues. Provide financial solution by assisting customer with their debt obligation (e. g. offering rewrite program, settlement program).Utilize computer software to document calls, analyze customer problems, and seek resolution. Utilize all available tools and technology to influence customer behavior with established procedures. Ensure proper collection actions in alignment with designed strategy. Support less experience collectors. Handles issues on systems, process and participates in UAT as necessary. Provide feedback on project -related activities. Monitor errors to ensure adherence to audit and control processes. May recommend appropriate actions to resolve identified problems. May work with business teams to develop system process improvements and solutions

• Responsible for performance analysis and probability of payment from customers, reducing the risk, improving performance of customers with higher balances owed. Requires the ability to interact with people in the business (Internal / External to collections) Requires being an expert in different topics of the banking business related to collections and the ability to address strategic improvements independently

• Responsible for conducting interviews with clients to assess their situation and reach a negotiation

• You must identify trends and business projections based on economic conditions

• Provide training to junior collectors in negotiation techniques / collection

• Guarantee the execution of strategic improvements in the collection process

• Communicate to the business financial trends, evaluations and interpreting risk analysis for Senior Management

• This position leverages the combination of quantitative skills to maximize recovery while maintaining operational quality and ensuring a positive experience with the client.

• Fulfilling the clients' necessities while providing an exceptional client experience is the expected behavior from all our employees and it will be measured by specific metrics.

• Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating particular consideration for the firm's reputation and safeguarding UOB group, its clients and assets, by driving compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with transparency.