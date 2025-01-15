Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/02/2025
Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Chuyên viên đào tạo

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Chuyên viên đào tạo Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thừa Thiên Huế:

- Thừa Thiên Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Chuyên viên đào tạo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About UOB
United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is a leading bank in Asia with a global network of more than 500 branches and offices in 19 countries and territories in Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. In Asia, we operate through our head office in Singapore and banking subsidiaries in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as branches and offices. Our history spans more than 80 years. Over this time, we have been guided by our values - Honorable, Enterprising, United and Committed. This means we always strive to do what is right, build for the future, work as one team and pursue long-term success. It is how we work, consistently, be it towards the company, our colleagues or our customers.
Job Description
The Collections Telecalling Officer is a professional role. Requires a good knowledge of the range of processes, procedures and systems to be used in carrying out assigned tasks and a basic understanding of the underlying concepts and principles upon which the job is based. Good understanding of how the team interacts with others in accomplishing the objectives of the area. Makes evaluative judgements based on the analysis of factual information. They are expected to resolve problems by identifying and selecting solutions through the application of acquired technical experience and will be guided by precedents. Must be able to exchange information in a concise and logical way as well as be sensitive to audience diversity. Limited but direct impact on the business through the quality of the tasks/services provided. Impact of the job holder is restricted to own job.
Key Responsibilities
• Utilize advanced negotiation skills to resolve delinquency issues. Provide financial solution by assisting customer with their debt obligation (e. g. offering rewrite program, settlement program).Utilize computer software to document calls, analyze customer problems, and seek resolution. Utilize all available tools and technology to influence customer behavior with established procedures. Ensure proper collection actions in alignment with designed strategy. Support less experience collectors. Handles issues on systems, process and participates in UAT as necessary. Provide feedback on project -related activities. Monitor errors to ensure adherence to audit and control processes. May recommend appropriate actions to resolve identified problems. May work with business teams to develop system process improvements and solutions
• Responsible for performance analysis and probability of payment from customers, reducing the risk, improving performance of customers with higher balances owed. Requires the ability to interact with people in the business (Internal / External to collections) Requires being an expert in different topics of the banking business related to collections and the ability to address strategic improvements independently
• Responsible for conducting interviews with clients to assess their situation and reach a negotiation
• You must identify trends and business projections based on economic conditions
• Provide training to junior collectors in negotiation techniques / collection
• Guarantee the execution of strategic improvements in the collection process
• Communicate to the business financial trends, evaluations and interpreting risk analysis for Senior Management
• This position leverages the combination of quantitative skills to maximize recovery while maintaining operational quality and ensuring a positive experience with the client.
• Fulfilling the clients' necessities while providing an exceptional client experience is the expected behavior from all our employees and it will be measured by specific metrics.
• Appropriately assess risk when business decisions are made, demonstrating particular consideration for the firm's reputation and safeguarding UOB group, its clients and assets, by driving compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations, adhering to Policy, applying sound ethical judgment regarding personal behavior, conduct and business practices, and escalating, managing and reporting control issues with transparency.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Job Requirements
• Bachelors degree
• 2 years experience in Collections
• Responsible, Analytical, Proactive, Adaptation, Organized, Teamwork, Work Under Pressure, Results Oriented.
• Innovation and generation of proposals. Ability to adjust quickly to changes and reprioritization in the market
Be a part of UOB Family
UOB is an equal opportunity employer. UOB does not discriminate on the basis of a candidate's age, race, gender, color, religion, physical or mental disability, or other non-merit factors. All employment decisions at UOB are based on business needs, job requirements and qualifications. If you require any assistance or accommodations to be made for the recruitment process, please inform us when you submit your online application.
Apply now and make a difference.

Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Annual Salary Review; Performance Bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Healthcare Insurance Policy; Annual Health Check-Up Program

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Ngân Hàng TNHH Một Thành Viên United Overseas Bank

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Central Plaza, 17 Lê Duẩn, Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-chuyen-vien-dao-tao-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-thua-thien-hue-job282078
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pha Lê Group
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Pha Lê Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 27 - 30 Triệu
Pha Lê Group
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Tập Đoàn Ecopark làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 231 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 220 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 92 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 23 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giao Nhận Thương Mại Rồng Á Châu - ADC
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đồng Nai Bình Dương Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Quốc tế Tam Sơn Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Chuỗi Thực Phẩm TH
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG TRINH VƯƠNG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Trường Cao đẳng Kỹ thuật - công nghệ Bách Khoa
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MENAS
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 14 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pha Lê Group
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Pha Lê Group làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 27 - 30 Triệu
Pha Lê Group
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMPQI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Tập Đoàn Ecopark làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tập Đoàn Ecopark
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH AU SOLUTIONS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH AU SOLUTIONS VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd) làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Minh Tâm (Mitalab Co., Ltd)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm