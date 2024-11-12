Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 13 - 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, ward 8, Phu Nhuan district, HCMC, Phú Nhuận

National Housing Organization (N.H.O JSC.) was founded in 2012 with a clear goal: to develop and construct homes in Vietnam to support the increasing demands for home ownership. We create optimal and sustainable solutions for housing and aim to be a leader in quality projects in Vietnam. The combination of local and international experience and expertise enables us to build homes that compliment Vietnamese family culture, while providing higher living standards.

Currently, we are looking for a Project Development Executive to join our team.

Responsibilities:

Analyze the legal documents and legal process of the projects.

Liaise with authorities in solving project issue.

Collaborate with internal departments for checking the feasibility of the project.

Find the potential projects.

Other tasks assigned by Manager.

University degree in any relevant majors

Have at least 3 years’ experience in acquiring the new projects as a developer’s side in real estate industry

Understand regulation with legal background is preferable

Good at analyzing project legal docs

Skill of market research, analyst, problem-solving

Be able to work with authorities

Detailed oriented and out-going characteristics

Fluent in English (must have)

Good at MS Office (Excel, Word, Power Point)

International working environment.

Social insurance registered on gross salary.

Challenges and promising experience as the company is growing and expanding.

Opportunities for career advancement.

13th month salary, annual salary review, bonus on public holidays (New Year, Liberation & Labor Day, National Day, etc.).

Monthly birthday party, quarterly department meal, annual Health check-up, etc.

Friendly, supportive and open-minded colleagues and environment.

Other competitive benefits.

