Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)

Quản lý dự án bất động sản

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 13

- 15A Nguyen Thi Huynh, ward 8, Phu Nhuan district, HCMC, Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

National Housing Organization (N.H.O JSC.) was founded in 2012 with a clear goal: to develop and construct homes in Vietnam to support the increasing demands for home ownership. We create optimal and sustainable solutions for housing and aim to be a leader in quality projects in Vietnam. The combination of local and international experience and expertise enables us to build homes that compliment Vietnamese family culture, while providing higher living standards.
Currently, we are looking for a Project Development Executive to join our team.
Responsibilities:
Analyze the legal documents and legal process of the projects.
Liaise with authorities in solving project issue.
Collaborate with internal departments for checking the feasibility of the project.
Find the potential projects.
Other tasks assigned by Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

University degree in any relevant majors
Have at least 3 years’ experience in acquiring the new projects as a developer’s side in real estate industry
Understand regulation with legal background is preferable
Good at analyzing project legal docs
Skill of market research, analyst, problem-solving
Be able to work with authorities
Detailed oriented and out-going characteristics
Fluent in English (must have)
Good at MS Office (Excel, Word, Power Point)

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

International working environment.
Social insurance registered on gross salary.
Challenges and promising experience as the company is growing and expanding.
Opportunities for career advancement.
13th month salary, annual salary review, bonus on public holidays (New Year, Liberation & Labor Day, National Day, etc.).
Monthly birthday party, quarterly department meal, annual Health check-up, etc.
Friendly, supportive and open-minded colleagues and environment.
Other competitive benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)

Công Ty Cổ Phần Tổ Chức Nhà Quốc Gia (NATIONAL HOUSING ORGANIZATION JSC)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 44B Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, Phường 15, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

