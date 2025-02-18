Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 67 69 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu

Getting the requirements from customer

Transfer the requirements to designer

Schedule management

Vendor Management

Cost Management

Consruction Site Management

Vendor searcVendor evaluation

Better to have

Designing Skill (2D and 3D)

Software Skill (Auto Cad, Sketchup, etc)

Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

3 years or more working experience for interior work market (Experience for Office is prefered)

Japanese (N2 or better)

English (Business Level)

Need to be able to check and understand the construction drawing

Knowledge about Fit&Out, Furniture, M&E, IT.

Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- IT background or understanding the IT products (both hardware and software)

- Japanese Business environment

- Communicate with Japanese daily by verbal and email

- Business Manner

- Communication skill Company benefits

- Salary from 10 to 20 million

- Dynamic and professional working environment.

- Salary and bonus policy are interesting.

- Salary increase consideration 1 time/year

- Good chance to study and develop career path stably.

- Enjoyable with benefit and policy according to labor law and special policy of company.

- Working travel by company car or taxi

- Mobile phone allowance

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH

