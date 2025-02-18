Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Mức lương
10 - 20 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 67 69 Võ Nguyên Giáp, Thảo Điền, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu
Getting the requirements from customer
Transfer the requirements to designer
Schedule management
Vendor Management
Cost Management
Consruction Site Management
Vendor searcVendor evaluation
Better to have
Designing Skill (2D and 3D)
Software Skill (Auto Cad, Sketchup, etc)
Với Mức Lương 10 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3 years or more working experience for interior work market (Experience for Office is prefered)
Japanese (N2 or better)
English (Business Level)
Need to be able to check and understand the construction drawing
Knowledge about Fit&Out, Furniture, M&E, IT.
Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- IT background or understanding the IT products (both hardware and software)
- Japanese Business environment
- Communicate with Japanese daily by verbal and email
- Business Manner
- Communication skill Company benefits
- Salary from 10 to 20 million
- Dynamic and professional working environment.
- Salary and bonus policy are interesting.
- Salary increase consideration 1 time/year
- Good chance to study and develop career path stably.
- Enjoyable with benefit and policy according to labor law and special policy of company.
- Working travel by company car or taxi
- Mobile phone allowance
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY TNHH KDDI VIỆT NAM TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
