Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Krom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công ty TNHH Krom
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lầu 6, 85 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường Bến Thành,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu
Study requirements and plan resources
• Implement project goal
• Work on task and/or assign to appropriate team members (if needed)
• Review Influencer’s prole
• Send outreach (Email/DM) to potential influencers tool or manually
• Report to Project Lead daily/routinely
• Monitor in order to ensure project running smoothly
• Review requested data from Data Engineer and feedback bug within campaign requirement
• Investigate & report issue, including performance & campaign issue, solutions and improvements
• Contribute to internal tools build requirements & improvement
Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must be proficient in Google Sheet
Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel, Powerpoint
Highly proficient in reading writing English
Project Management Skill:
Communication skill
Quality control data skill
Organizational skill
Task & result-oriented
Tại Công ty TNHH Krom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Comprehensive healthy care coverage for you
• 13-month salary and salary review annually
• Annual medical check up
• Annual team building and company trip
• An international working environment that is transparent and friendly
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Krom
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI