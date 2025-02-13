Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Krom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Krom làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Krom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Krom

Quản lý dự án bất động sản

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công ty TNHH Krom

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 6, 85 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Phường Bến Thành,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Study requirements and plan resources
• Implement project goal
• Work on task and/or assign to appropriate team members (if needed)
• Review Influencer’s prole
• Send outreach (Email/DM) to potential influencers tool or manually
• Report to Project Lead daily/routinely
• Monitor in order to ensure project running smoothly
• Review requested data from Data Engineer and feedback bug within campaign requirement
• Investigate & report issue, including performance & campaign issue, solutions and improvements
• Contribute to internal tools build requirements & improvement

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Knowledge and experience working with social media (Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, Youtube)
Must be proficient in Google Sheet
Familiar with Microsoft Office especially Excel, Powerpoint
Highly proficient in reading writing English
Project Management Skill:
Communication skill
Quality control data skill
Organizational skill
Task & result-oriented

Tại Công ty TNHH Krom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

•Full SHUI insurance according to labor code
• Comprehensive healthy care coverage for you
• 13-month salary and salary review annually
• Annual medical check up
• Annual team building and company trip
• An international working environment that is transparent and friendly

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Krom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Krom

Công ty TNHH Krom

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 85 Cách Mạng Tháng 8, Bến Thành, Quận 1, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

