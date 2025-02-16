Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công Ty TNHH Article Solutions Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Article Solutions Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 20/03/2025
Quản lý dự án bất động sản

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công Ty TNHH Article Solutions Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Ho Chi Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Hi there, we’re Article. We’re a North American based furniture company creating remarkably better furniture experiences one sofa at a time. And as the Technical Product Developer (Upholstery), you’ll manage, communicate and educate internal partners and external vendors in all technical design and construction details to achieve the consistent execution of the original design intent.
Why We Need You:
In the Product team, the Technical Product Developer will evaluate and approve product design concepts, construction specifications, and the completion of a full Technical Package. You will provide value engineering options that meet or exceed margin and profitability targets while relentlessly unlocking value for the Article customer. All of this is to ensure that Article products can be consistently commercially manufactured.
Why Article?
While, we sell to the North American market, we work closely with a number of our manufacturing partners throughout Asia. As a result we have an office in Thao Dien, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam where we currently have around 50 Particles (people of Article) working.
As a Particle (people of Article), you will have a high level of autonomy to solve challenging, meaningful problems the best way you can. That means you’re trusted to explore solutions you believe will work best (you’re the expert, after all). You’ll do all this while growing your skills within a company that is redefining the furniture industry.
What You’ll Do:
You’ll be part of 5 seasoned product professionals to provide value engineering solutions and guidance related to construction/design issues, develop corrective action plans and work closely with Product Design, Quality & Manufacturing. You will develop value engineering options to improve existing products from a quality, construction, functionality, ease of assembly, etc., while being cost conscious to offer the most value to the Article customer.
- Daily communication and provide technical expertise to our internal teams and external vendors on product construction.
- Partner with the Manufacturing team in developing manufacturing processes by studying product requirements to look for ways to reduce complexity in Product Design.
- Assemble proto samples for product engineering review and design integrity assessment and approval.
- Produce and manage all technical and engineering related documentation to create a detailed PINFO (Product Info) package for all existing and new furniture products. Review and approve assembly instructions for accuracy, format, and language.
- Work closely with the Industrial Engineering team, Manufacturing, Quality, Warehouse, ADT and other Engineering members on final product structure as it relates to cost effective product protection (packaging and handling).
- Drive the development of Article construction methods to support the standardization of construction, parts and components across the catalog. Using industry knowledge and experience to contribute and build the Article Upholstery Construction Standards.
- Identifies problems and acts to prevent and solve them when they occur. Provides feedback on initiatives, programs, projects or work in order to improve outcomes, and shares opinions openly.
- Seeks out feedback from leaders, mentors and peers to improve their own performance.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Who You Are:
- 5+ years of furniture experience in a similar role is required.
- Thorough understanding of engineering theory and design criteria.
- Effective analytical and problem-solving skills with excellent organizational skills and attention to detail.
- Clear and effective English communication skills, both verbal and written.
- Effective interpersonal skills to build and nurture relationships with internal customers, vendors, and colleagues.
- Excellent organizational and time management skills to ensure timely completion of multiple projects with competing deadlines.
- Ability to prioritize tasks and to delegate them when appropriate.
- Ability to function well in a high-paced and at times stressful environment.
- Have an ownership mindset that allows you to be a creative and persistent problem solver who is not afraid to think outside the box.
Perks & Benefits:
Life:
15 vacation*
11 National Holidays & 1 extra day for Christmas
6 well-being (sick) days*
1 Inclusion and Diversity Day
Health:
Excellent extended health care

Tại Công Ty TNHH Article Solutions Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Company & Office Space:
State-of-the-art laptops with the tech and tools to easily collaborate
Be a part of a dynamic company and an internationally recognized brand

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Article Solutions Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, Số 165A, Đường Nguyễn Văn Hưởng - Phường Thảo Điền - Thành phố Thủ Đức - TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

