Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Lầu 3
- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10,Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Client & Account Management
Act as a key point of contact between the agency and clients, ensuring smooth communication and project alignment.
Support in developing proposals, reports, and presentations for internal and client meetings.
Maintain and strengthen relationships with clients by providing timely updates and addressing inquiries.
Coordinate with internal teams to ensure smooth execution of project deliverables.
Event Planning & Execution
Assist in planning and executing events according to defined objectives, timelines, and budgets.
Support logistics, supplier coordination, and on-site event management.
Project Coordination & Execution
Ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
Assist in managing supplier relationships and sourcing vendors for project needs.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure all project elements are executed smoothly.
Analysis & Reporting
Assist in preparing reports and post-event analysis.
Gather and analyze data to improve project performance and efficiency.
Identify areas for improvement in client servicing and event execution.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Strong communication and interpersonal skills in Vietnamese & English.
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
Ability to work collaboratively with different teams and manage multiple projects.
Strong problem-solving skills and adaptability in fast-paced environments.
Reliable, proactive, and deadline-oriented.
Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
