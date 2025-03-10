Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Quản lý dự án bất động sản

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Lầu 3

- Aloha Building 55 Trương Quốc Dung, Phường 10,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Client & Account Management
Act as a key point of contact between the agency and clients, ensuring smooth communication and project alignment.
Support in developing proposals, reports, and presentations for internal and client meetings.
Maintain and strengthen relationships with clients by providing timely updates and addressing inquiries.
Coordinate with internal teams to ensure smooth execution of project deliverables.
Event Planning & Execution
Assist in planning and executing events according to defined objectives, timelines, and budgets.
Support logistics, supplier coordination, and on-site event management.
Project Coordination & Execution
Ensure projects are delivered on time, within scope, and within budget.
Assist in managing supplier relationships and sourcing vendors for project needs.
Collaborate with internal teams to ensure all project elements are executed smoothly.
Analysis & Reporting
Assist in preparing reports and post-event analysis.
Gather and analyze data to improve project performance and efficiency.
Identify areas for improvement in client servicing and event execution.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1+ year of experience in account management, project execution, or event operations.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills in Vietnamese & English.
Excellent organizational and multitasking abilities.
Ability to work collaboratively with different teams and manage multiple projects.
Strong problem-solving skills and adaptability in fast-paced environments.
Reliable, proactive, and deadline-oriented.

Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
Dynamic and collaborative working environment.
Annual leave, sick leave, and public holiday entitlements.
Company trip, Team building, New Year Party,...
Health insurance and wellness benefits.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

CHOO COMMUNICATION JSC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 3A Floor - Aloha Building 55 Truong Quoc Dung St., Ward 10, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC

