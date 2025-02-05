Tuyển Cloud Engineer AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.
- Bắc Ninh: Khu Công nghiệp Yên Phong Mở Rộng, Yên Phong, Bắc Ninh, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu
Job description:
1. Design new fixtures&tooling to improve productivity, efficiency and quality of mass production.
设计新设备和治具，改善量产品的品质和效率。
2. Design fixtures and tooling for new projects and process improvement in production line.
设计新项目和生产中工艺改善需求的设备和治具。
3. Verify new fixture&tooling function in production.
验证新设备和的治具试用效果。
4. Transform external tooling/fixture drawing to internal drawing.
外部工治具图纸转内部图纸。
5. Be responsible for fixture&tooling drawing control.
负责工、治具图纸管控。
6. In charge of the verification、receive、maitainance for equipment&tooling to make sure the equipments are in the stabilized operation 负责设备的验证、验收、检修、保养、维护，保障设备体系稳定运行。
7. Other tasks assigned
上司其它分派的工作
RBA Duties:
With rights and duties to understand RBA, and with the rights and duties to feedback problems and provide suggestions.拥有知悉 RBA 的各项权力与义务，同时也有对于问题的反馈与提出意见的权力与义务.
Với Mức Lương 15 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD.
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
