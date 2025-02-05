Tuyển Cloud Engineer AMPHENOL (XIAMEN) HIGH SPEED CABLE CO., LTD. làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu

Job description:

1. Design new fixtures&tooling to improve productivity, efficiency and quality of mass production.

设计新设备和治具，改善量产品的品质和效率。

2. Design fixtures and tooling for new projects and process improvement in production line.

设计新项目和生产中工艺改善需求的设备和治具。

3. Verify new fixture&tooling function in production.

验证新设备和的治具试用效果。

4. Transform external tooling/fixture drawing to internal drawing.

外部工治具图纸转内部图纸。

5. Be responsible for fixture&tooling drawing control.

负责工、治具图纸管控。

6. In charge of the verification、receive、maitainance for equipment&tooling to make sure the equipments are in the stabilized operation 负责设备的验证、验收、检修、保养、维护，保障设备体系稳定运行。

7. Other tasks assigned

上司其它分派的工作

RBA Duties:

With rights and duties to understand RBA, and with the rights and duties to feedback problems and provide suggestions.拥有知悉 RBA 的各项权力与义务，同时也有对于问题的反馈与提出意见的权力与义务.