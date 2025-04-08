Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Cedo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Công Ty TNHH Cedo Việt Nam
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Giang
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB PURPOSE:
Working closely with production, sales, marketing and quality teams you will be responsible in providing technical support to all production and departmental activities. Ensuring materials & blends are those designed to manufacture consistently in a ‘continuous process’ environment, and compliant to agreed specification(s).
A key stakeholder in developing new blends for NPD and EPD projects, inclusive of continuous improvement projects and product routing demands from within the wider Group, i.e. site transfers. Responsible for the effective and efficient running of the Re-granulation process, equipment and team.
PRINCIPLE RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Advise on the potential materials and blend recipes in order to develop innovative new products (NPD), and / or to improve the performance and specification of existing products (EPD), inclusive of new material and product introduction. Applying working knowledge of manufacturing capabilities and material technology to ensure processing control. Involved in assessing the feasibility necessary for CapEx / OpEx projects.
• Liaises closely with Sales (including the Customer so as to fully understand product function and performance), Design team, Manufacturing, Engineering and Quality to ensure each parties expectations are realistic and achievable within quality needs.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH Cedo Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Theo quy định của công ty
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Cedo Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
