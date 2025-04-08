Tuyển Cloud Engineer Công Ty TNHH Cedo Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB PURPOSE:

Working closely with production, sales, marketing and quality teams you will be responsible in providing technical support to all production and departmental activities. Ensuring materials & blends are those designed to manufacture consistently in a ‘continuous process’ environment, and compliant to agreed specification(s).

A key stakeholder in developing new blends for NPD and EPD projects, inclusive of continuous improvement projects and product routing demands from within the wider Group, i.e. site transfers. Responsible for the effective and efficient running of the Re-granulation process, equipment and team.

PRINCIPLE RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Advise on the potential materials and blend recipes in order to develop innovative new products (NPD), and / or to improve the performance and specification of existing products (EPD), inclusive of new material and product introduction. Applying working knowledge of manufacturing capabilities and material technology to ensure processing control. Involved in assessing the feasibility necessary for CapEx / OpEx projects.

• Liaises closely with Sales (including the Customer so as to fully understand product function and performance), Design team, Manufacturing, Engineering and Quality to ensure each parties expectations are realistic and achievable within quality needs.