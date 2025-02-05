Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Your responsibilities:

- Perform regular power transformer design per customer's specifications by using Hitachi Energy design tools.

- Understand customer requirements during quotation stage and after project receipt.

- Follow engineering process to create order designs and documents, keeping project cost in mind while fully aligning with customer specifications.

- Align with manufacturing plan to deliver design specifications and create requirements in ERP.

- Prepare documentation for other departments like the purchasing, sales, manufacturing, testing, etc.

- Order materials for the transformer production.

- Follow-up on manufacturing of approved designs and customer service.

- Analyze new proposals, requirements, specifications, and products.

- Plan, conduct, coordinate and develop recommendations using advanced engineering concepts and processes.

- Living Hitachi Energy’s core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.