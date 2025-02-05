Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Your responsibilities:
- Perform regular power transformer design per customer's specifications by using Hitachi Energy design tools.
- Understand customer requirements during quotation stage and after project receipt.
- Follow engineering process to create order designs and documents, keeping project cost in mind while fully aligning with customer specifications.
- Align with manufacturing plan to deliver design specifications and create requirements in ERP.
- Prepare documentation for other departments like the purchasing, sales, manufacturing, testing, etc.
- Order materials for the transformer production.
- Follow-up on manufacturing of approved designs and customer service.
- Analyze new proposals, requirements, specifications, and products.
- Plan, conduct, coordinate and develop recommendations using advanced engineering concepts and processes.
- Living Hitachi Energy’s core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Shuttle bus from Hanoi to Bac Ninh
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
