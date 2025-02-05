Tuyển Cloud Engineer Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bac Ninh, Bắc Ninh, Vietnam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Your responsibilities:
- Perform regular power transformer design per customer's specifications by using Hitachi Energy design tools.
- Understand customer requirements during quotation stage and after project receipt.
- Follow engineering process to create order designs and documents, keeping project cost in mind while fully aligning with customer specifications.
- Align with manufacturing plan to deliver design specifications and create requirements in ERP.
- Prepare documentation for other departments like the purchasing, sales, manufacturing, testing, etc.
- Order materials for the transformer production.
- Follow-up on manufacturing of approved designs and customer service.
- Analyze new proposals, requirements, specifications, and products.
- Plan, conduct, coordinate and develop recommendations using advanced engineering concepts and processes.
- Living Hitachi Energy’s core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xe đưa đón
Shuttle bus from Hanoi to Bac Ninh

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Hitachi Energy Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Km 9 National Road 1A Hoang Liet Ward, Hoang Mai District

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

