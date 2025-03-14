Tuyển Cloud Engineer Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Mức lương 600 - 1 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Số 8, đường 6, KCN Vsip xã Phù Chẩn,Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

1. Creat and follow SOP, instruct OP to working correct way.

2. Control UPH,UPPH, Working efficiency and improvement

3. Yield Maintain stable with issue solving with Production, SQE materials team, Equipment team..

4. Cosmetic, Assembly problem solving and improvement

5. Line balance control, cycle time maintain

6. Design Production Layout.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

1.Educational background:

Requires a bachelor\'s degree of engineering

2. Experiences:

• Minimum of 2 years related industrial engineering experience.

• Good English or Chinese communication

• Drawing/ layout in 2D/3D AutoCad, Inventor is a plus

3. Skills:

• Ability to understand, apply and implement concepts and lean tools for improvement

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin