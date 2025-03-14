Tuyển Cloud Engineer Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Tuyển Cloud Engineer Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 600 - 1 USD

Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Fushan Technology Vietnam

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Mức lương
600 - 1 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Số 8, đường 6, KCN Vsip xã Phù Chẩn,Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD

1. Creat and follow SOP, instruct OP to working correct way.
2. Control UPH,UPPH, Working efficiency and improvement
3. Yield Maintain stable with issue solving with Production, SQE materials team, Equipment team..
4. Cosmetic, Assembly problem solving and improvement
5. Line balance control, cycle time maintain
6. Design Production Layout.

Với Mức Lương 600 - 1 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements
1.Educational background:
Requires a bachelor\'s degree of engineering
2. Experiences:
• Minimum of 2 years related industrial engineering experience.
• Good English or Chinese communication
• Drawing/ layout in 2D/3D AutoCad, Inventor is a plus
3. Skills:
• Ability to understand, apply and implement concepts and lean tools for improvement

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Fushan Technology Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: No. 8, Street 6, VSIP Bac Ninh Services, Urban and Industrial Park, Phu Chan Commune, Tu Son Town, Bac Ninh Province.

