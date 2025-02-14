Tuyển Cloud Engineer NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận

NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hưng Yên: Hung Yen, Vietnam, Thành phố Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Report to: Customer Service Manager
Purpose:
• Conduct testing of new products and evaluate performance during customer factory visits.
• Investigate and address issues related to bottle blowing at customer sites.
• Respond to and resolve customer complaints while maintaining strong communication to ensure customer satisfaction.
Main duties:
1. Product Testing and Evaluation:
Participate in testing new product developments, focusing on their performance and suitability for customer needs.
Visit customer factories to observe and evaluate bottle-blowing operations, ensuring proper functionality and product quality.
2. Customer Complaint Resolution:
Act as the primary contact point for receiving and responding to customer complaints about product quality and service.
Collaborate with plant teams to investigate and resolve complaints effectively.
Identify and confirm root causes of product defects in coordination with relevant departments, ensuring corrective actions are taken to prevent recurrence.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY

NGOC NGHIA INDUSTRY – SERVICE – TRADING JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 27A Nguyễn Ư Dĩ Street, Thảo Điền Ward, Thủ Đức City, Hồ Chí Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

