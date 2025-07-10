Tuyển Cloud Engineer Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Cloud Engineer Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/08/2025
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,

Cloud Engineer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN2

- 4, Yen Phong (extend) industrial zone, Yen Trung commune, Yen Phong district, Bac Ninh, VN, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Profile Summary:
Job Profile Summary
Responsible for supporting production activities of Boyd’s TTCS TCU/Adaptor/Sockets, ensuring products meet customer requirements during manufacturing. Utilizes technical electrical knowledge to evaluate, troubleshoot, modify, and test electronic parts, components, or integrated circuitry for electronic equipment and hardware systems.
General Responsibilities:
General Responsibilities
• Member of a multi-disciplinary engineering team providing innovative thermal test solutions to the semiconductor industry.
• Supports production activities and existing product lines.
• Collaborates with manufacturing personnel to troubleshoot processes and products not conforming to requirements.
• Implements changes to correct issues.
Key Tasks:
Key Tasks
• Creates, modifies, or analyzes electrical product designs within a team to address complex challenges.
• Technical expert for production test processes; assists technicians with troubleshooting and promotes process improvement.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,

Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lot CN2-4, Yen Phong (extend) industrial zone, Yen Trung commune, Yen Phong district, Bac Ninh, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

