Tuyển Cloud Engineer Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Profile Summary

Responsible for supporting production activities of Boyd’s TTCS TCU/Adaptor/Sockets, ensuring products meet customer requirements during manufacturing. Utilizes technical electrical knowledge to evaluate, troubleshoot, modify, and test electronic parts, components, or integrated circuitry for electronic equipment and hardware systems.

General Responsibilities

• Member of a multi-disciplinary engineering team providing innovative thermal test solutions to the semiconductor industry.

• Supports production activities and existing product lines.

• Collaborates with manufacturing personnel to troubleshoot processes and products not conforming to requirements.

• Implements changes to correct issues.

Key Tasks

• Creates, modifies, or analyzes electrical product designs within a team to address complex challenges.

• Technical expert for production test processes; assists technicians with troubleshooting and promotes process improvement.