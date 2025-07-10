Tuyển Cloud Engineer Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
- Bắc Ninh: Lot CN2
- 4, Yen Phong (extend) industrial zone, Yen Trung commune, Yen Phong district, Bac Ninh, VN, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Profile Summary:
Responsible for supporting production activities of Boyd’s TTCS TCU/Adaptor/Sockets, ensuring products meet customer requirements during manufacturing. Utilizes technical electrical knowledge to evaluate, troubleshoot, modify, and test electronic parts, components, or integrated circuitry for electronic equipment and hardware systems.
General Responsibilities:
• Member of a multi-disciplinary engineering team providing innovative thermal test solutions to the semiconductor industry.
• Supports production activities and existing product lines.
• Collaborates with manufacturing personnel to troubleshoot processes and products not conforming to requirements.
• Implements changes to correct issues.
Key Tasks:
• Creates, modifies, or analyzes electrical product designs within a team to address complex challenges.
• Technical expert for production test processes; assists technicians with troubleshooting and promotes process improvement.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
