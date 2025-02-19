Tuyển Cloud Engineer Unigen Vietnam Hanoi Co.Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Unigen Vietnam Hanoi Co.Ltd
- Bắc Ninh: No. 11, Street 8, VSIP Bac Ninh, Phu Chan, Tu Son, Bac Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Establishing and maintaining technical specifications
- Defining and establishing technical specifications for each production stage
- Monitoring and controlling technical specifications during production
- Updating and adjusting technical specifications as needed
• Providing technical support for production
- Providing technical support to production workers during machine and equipment operation
- Training and guiding workers on production processes and quality standards
- Troubleshooting technical problems arising during production
• Monitoring and controlling product quality
- Developing and implementing product quality inspection procedures at each production stage
- Analyzing and resolving product quality issues
- Coordinating with the Quality Control (QA) department to ensure product quality meets customer requirements
• Co-ordinate and work with CFT Team to process improvement and Quality
• BOM &AVL analysis
• Prepare product reports and release the documentation (MPI, WI or record and checksheet
• Collecting the data and making the report for every task
