Tuyển Cloud Engineer Unigen Vietnam Hanoi Co.Ltd làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Establishing and maintaining technical specifications

- Defining and establishing technical specifications for each production stage

- Monitoring and controlling technical specifications during production

- Updating and adjusting technical specifications as needed

• Providing technical support for production

- Providing technical support to production workers during machine and equipment operation

- Training and guiding workers on production processes and quality standards

- Troubleshooting technical problems arising during production

• Monitoring and controlling product quality

- Developing and implementing product quality inspection procedures at each production stage

- Analyzing and resolving product quality issues

- Coordinating with the Quality Control (QA) department to ensure product quality meets customer requirements

• Co-ordinate and work with CFT Team to process improvement and Quality

• BOM &AVL analysis

• Prepare product reports and release the documentation (MPI, WI or record and checksheet

• Collecting the data and making the report for every task