Tuyển Cloud Engineer Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Mức lương 700 - 1,000 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bắc Ninh: Số 8, đường 6, KCN Vsip xã Phù Chẩn,Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD

1. Workmanship definition and SOP create

2. Production line layout, yield rate control

3. Manufacturing consumable and equipment list maintain

4. OP training/HC calculation.

5. UPH, UPPH definition, maintenance and improvement

6. Line balance control, cycle time maintain

Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

1.Educational background:

Requires a bachelor's degree of engineering

2. Experiences:

• Minimum of 2 years related industrial engineering experience.

• Good English or Chinese communication

• Understanding about LEAN manufacturing

• Drawing/ layout in 2D/3D AutoCad, Inventor is a plus

3. Skills:

Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin