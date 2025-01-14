Tuyển Cloud Engineer Fushan Technology Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Cloud Engineer Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
Mức lương
700 - 1,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Bắc Ninh: Số 8, đường 6, KCN Vsip xã Phù Chẩn,Từ Sơn, Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Cloud Engineer Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD
1. Workmanship definition and SOP create
2. Production line layout, yield rate control
3. Manufacturing consumable and equipment list maintain
4. OP training/HC calculation.
5. UPH, UPPH definition, maintenance and improvement
6. Line balance control, cycle time maintain
Với Mức Lương 700 - 1,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Requirements
1.Educational background:
Requires a bachelor's degree of engineering
2. Experiences:
• Minimum of 2 years related industrial engineering experience.
• Good English or Chinese communication
• Understanding about LEAN manufacturing
• Drawing/ layout in 2D/3D AutoCad, Inventor is a plus
3. Skills:
Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Fushan Technology Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
