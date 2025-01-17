Tuyển Concept Artist S+A Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

S+A Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/03/2025
Concept Artist

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Concept Artist Tại S+A Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà The Sun, Số 8, Đường 66, P. Thảo Điền, Quận 2, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Concept Artist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

S+A VIETNAM (www.saraivaeassociados.com), an International Architecture and Design Group, specialized in Architectural Design, Urban Planning, Interior Design, Graphic Design and Sustainability consultancy services, based in HCMC - Vietnam (with its headquarters in Lisbon - Portugal), is looking for dedicated and professional 3D Artist.
We prize efficiency, innovation and ambition. Our teams work in a multidisciplinary environment where integration happens as a matter of course. These positions entail your involvement in various stages of the project: Masterplan, Architectural and Interior. Candidates must have good communication skills, English (mandatory). Applicants are required to have at least 5 years of experience.
Job Responsibilities:
• Responsible for the production of Architectural and Interior design for assigned projects;
• Work closely with the Project Leader to manage and ensure smooth and timely delivery of interior projects;
• Excellent proficiency in 3D rendering and modeling software (SketchUp,3D Studio Max, V-Ray, Lumion, etc.)
• In-depth knowledge of Adobe Suite (Photoshop, InDesign)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại S+A Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại S+A Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà The Sun, Số 8, ĐƯờng 66, P. Thảo Điền, Quận 2, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

