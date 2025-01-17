Tuyển Concept Artist S+A Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Concept Artist Tại S+A Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà The Sun, Số 8, Đường 66, P. Thảo Điền, Quận 2, TP Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Concept Artist Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
S+A VIETNAM (www.saraivaeassociados.com), an International Architecture and Design Group, specialized in Architectural Design, Urban Planning, Interior Design, Graphic Design and Sustainability consultancy services, based in HCMC - Vietnam (with its headquarters in Lisbon - Portugal), is looking for dedicated and professional 3D Artist.
We prize efficiency, innovation and ambition. Our teams work in a multidisciplinary environment where integration happens as a matter of course. These positions entail your involvement in various stages of the project: Masterplan, Architectural and Interior. Candidates must have good communication skills, English (mandatory). Applicants are required to have at least 5 years of experience.
Job Responsibilities:
• Responsible for the production of Architectural and Interior design for assigned projects;
• Work closely with the Project Leader to manage and ensure smooth and timely delivery of interior projects;
• Excellent proficiency in 3D rendering and modeling software (SketchUp,3D Studio Max, V-Ray, Lumion, etc.)
• In-depth knowledge of Adobe Suite (Photoshop, InDesign)
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại S+A Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại S+A Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
