Tuyển Concept Artist S+A Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

S+A VIETNAM (www.saraivaeassociados.com), an International Architecture and Design Group, specialized in Architectural Design, Urban Planning, Interior Design, Graphic Design and Sustainability consultancy services, based in HCMC - Vietnam (with its headquarters in Lisbon - Portugal), is looking for dedicated and professional 3D Artist.

We prize efficiency, innovation and ambition. Our teams work in a multidisciplinary environment where integration happens as a matter of course. These positions entail your involvement in various stages of the project: Masterplan, Architectural and Interior. Candidates must have good communication skills, English (mandatory). Applicants are required to have at least 5 years of experience.

Job Responsibilities:

• Responsible for the production of Architectural and Interior design for assigned projects;

• Work closely with the Project Leader to manage and ensure smooth and timely delivery of interior projects;

• Excellent proficiency in 3D rendering and modeling software (SketchUp,3D Studio Max, V-Ray, Lumion, etc.)

• In-depth knowledge of Adobe Suite (Photoshop, InDesign)