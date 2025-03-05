Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with internal teams to obtain an in-depth understanding of the product and the documentation requirements

Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience

Write easy-to-understand user and administrator guides for external customers

Review and maintain documentation to keep it up to date with feature releases and current product offerings

Create, manage and maintain documentation including versioning

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven working experience in technical writing of software documentation (2-5 years of experience)

Ability to deliver high quality documentation paying attention to detail

Ability to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable in text and pictures

Excellent written skills in English

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Familiarity with the SDLC and software development

Portfolio and examples of your written content is ideal

Tại Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year

- Company trip once a year + Joining party

- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year

- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.

- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits

- Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin