Tuyển Content Writer Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam

Content Writer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Work with internal teams to obtain an in-depth understanding of the product and the documentation requirements
Produce high-quality documentation that meets applicable standards and is appropriate for its intended audience
Write easy-to-understand user and administrator guides for external customers
Review and maintain documentation to keep it up to date with feature releases and current product offerings
Create, manage and maintain documentation including versioning

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven working experience in technical writing of software documentation (2-5 years of experience)
Ability to deliver high quality documentation paying attention to detail
Ability to quickly grasp complex technical concepts and make them easily understandable in text and pictures
Excellent written skills in English
Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office
Familiarity with the SDLC and software development
Portfolio and examples of your written content is ideal

Tại Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Having chances to get attractive company bonus every month/year
- Company trip once a year + Joining party
- Salary and position is reviewed 1 time a year
- Bonus by individual ability and company’s performance.
- Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance and other benefits
- Dynamic and sociable working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Skylab Innogram Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 15, Phòng 1508, Toà nhà Vincom Center, 72 Lê Thánh Tôn, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

