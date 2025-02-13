Tuyển Content Writer Westcoast International Healthcare Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Westcoast International Healthcare Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Westcoast International Healthcare Group

Content Writer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 107B Trương Định, Phường 6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget and tactics
Create and produce content for PR plan, Website, social platforms, email marketing...
Direct digital team to engage audiences across traditional and new media
Monitor, analyze and communicate copy writing results every month
Be actively involved in SEO efforts (keyword, image optimization etc.)
Collaborate with designer, video producer to develop creative concepts for content, video, article, etc
Understand and translate brand and style guidelines into a clear, confident, and human voice
Manage deadlines for multiple projects simultaneously
Manage and execute Branding activities from online to offline
Run event or offline activities
Do another tasks from Marketing Manager request

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Good writing skill
Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices
University graduate with relevant bachelor degree preferably in PR, Marketing, Communication or the equivalent
Preferably 2-3 years of relevant marketing, advertising, PR experience
Communicate fluently in both Vietnamese and English (speaking and writing)
Demonstrates a "Can Do” Attitude

Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation
Working day: Mon – Fri (8:30 AM – 6:30 PM)
Participating in social insurance – health insurance – unemployment insurance according to state regulations
13th month salary based on company's business situation.
Travel 1 time/year; join year-end party, annual salary increase review.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Westcoast International Healthcare Group

Westcoast International Healthcare Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 107B Trương Định, Quận 3, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

