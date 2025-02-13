Tuyển Content Writer Westcoast International Healthcare Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Content Writer Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 107B Trương Định, Phường 6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget and tactics
Create and produce content for PR plan, Website, social platforms, email marketing...
Direct digital team to engage audiences across traditional and new media
Monitor, analyze and communicate copy writing results every month
Be actively involved in SEO efforts (keyword, image optimization etc.)
Collaborate with designer, video producer to develop creative concepts for content, video, article, etc
Understand and translate brand and style guidelines into a clear, confident, and human voice
Manage deadlines for multiple projects simultaneously
Manage and execute Branding activities from online to offline
Run event or offline activities
Do another tasks from Marketing Manager request
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices
University graduate with relevant bachelor degree preferably in PR, Marketing, Communication or the equivalent
Preferably 2-3 years of relevant marketing, advertising, PR experience
Communicate fluently in both Vietnamese and English (speaking and writing)
Demonstrates a "Can Do” Attitude
Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working day: Mon – Fri (8:30 AM – 6:30 PM)
Participating in social insurance – health insurance – unemployment insurance according to state regulations
13th month salary based on company's business situation.
Travel 1 time/year; join year-end party, annual salary increase review.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI