Tuyển Content Writer Westcoast International Healthcare Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 107B Trương Định, Phường 6, Quận 3, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Content Writer

Develop a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget and tactics

Create and produce content for PR plan, Website, social platforms, email marketing...

Direct digital team to engage audiences across traditional and new media

Monitor, analyze and communicate copy writing results every month

Be actively involved in SEO efforts (keyword, image optimization etc.)

Collaborate with designer, video producer to develop creative concepts for content, video, article, etc

Understand and translate brand and style guidelines into a clear, confident, and human voice

Manage deadlines for multiple projects simultaneously

Manage and execute Branding activities from online to offline

Run event or offline activities

Do another tasks from Marketing Manager request

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Good writing skill

Excellent understanding of digital marketing concepts and best practices

University graduate with relevant bachelor degree preferably in PR, Marketing, Communication or the equivalent

Preferably 2-3 years of relevant marketing, advertising, PR experience

Communicate fluently in both Vietnamese and English (speaking and writing)

Demonstrates a "Can Do” Attitude

Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: Negotiation

Working day: Mon – Fri (8:30 AM – 6:30 PM)

Participating in social insurance – health insurance – unemployment insurance according to state regulations

13th month salary based on company's business situation.

Travel 1 time/year; join year-end party, annual salary increase review.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Westcoast International Healthcare Group

