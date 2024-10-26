Tuyển Data Analyst CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Toà VTV GHTK, số 8 Phạm Hùng, Mỹ Đình, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Build and manage a reporting system; – Build a datamart to serve specific business needs; – Identify and modify reports as required; – Analyze data on internal product quality, thereby making recommendations to improve product quality; – Monitor and ensure the quality and accuracy of data used in reports and internal products; – Combine with other professional departments to deploy and optimize product data; – Serve as an advocate of our data-driven culture; – Work with other members (Data Engineer, Business Analyst) to implement, integrate, and optimize our existing systems.

OTHER INFORMATION

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

– Have a Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Information Management, or Information Technology.

– Demonstrate competency in handling large data sets and relational databases.

– Experience scripting with SQL, Spark, and R/ Python.

– Possess logical thinking, detail-oriented, strong organizational skills, ability to multi-task and work independently under tight deadlines.

– Work experience as a data analyst is a plus.

– Work experience in working with Distributed systems is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

– Competitive salary: up to $650/month (junior) or up to $2000/month (senior)

(Negotiable, and periodically reviewed based on your capacity).

– Truly cares about you and your experience at GHTK – Rewards and Promotions are available on special occasions.

– Attractive insurance package – You will be provided with a package of premium health insurance, along with other benefits by Vietnam Labour Law: Health Insurance, Social Insurance,...

– Special and worthy welfare regimes – There are 12 days off per year, a 13th-month salary, yearly Kick-off & Team-building events with various bonding activities at the workplace.

– Amazing culture – Our working environment is young and dynamic with many promotion opportunities, creating a sustainable career path.

– Opportunity to work with the best – We hire talented and collaborative ones.

– Get maximum support to master operations knowledge with additional leadership skills to meet the job’s requirements.

– Be empowered, self-determined, and have enough space for self-development in a typical E-logistics environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIAO HÀNG TIẾT KIỆM

