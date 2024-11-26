Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes

• Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data

• Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

• Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms

• Combine models through ensemble modeling

• Present information using data visualization techniques

• Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges

• Collaborate with engineering and product development teams

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA /DA Experience & Skills:

Experience as a Software BA /DA(2-5 years);

Excellent at Communication & Negotiation;

Excellent at Presentation (Diagrams, Matrix ...) & Elicitation & Specification

Data Knowledge & Skills:

Excellent level on SQL extract data on DB

Experience on Enterprise DB Server: SQL, Oracle, IBM DB2...

Basic understanding & experience about Data platform such as Data-warehouse (ETL, Staging, DataMart, SCD, CDC...)

Bank Domain Knowledge & Experience:

Basic understanding about Bank general knowledge: Products, Channels, Systems...

Experience on Bank projects is big plus.

Others: Experience on Integration projects (handling on Data Mapping, Data Modelling...) is big plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Training and career development opportunities.

Package: 13, 14 salary months + Project bonus + KPI bonus.

Extra package: 16 Mil /employee/year (Bonus at: Tet, New Year, your birthday, CMC Corp’s birthday, 2/9 and Tet’s gift, Middle-Autumn gift, ...)

Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance.

Opportunity to approach newest technology trends; development of your career within an international Company. Building large-scale & global software products for our clients.

Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in US, EU,

Paid annual leave: 12 days + gift for your birthday.

Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (PTI care premium, Company trip, Holiday, Sum-up, etc.).

Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day, happy hour,).

