Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/12/2024
Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Data Analyst

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Data Analyst Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Thành Công Building, 80 Dịch Vọng Hậu, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Data Analyst Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes
• Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data
• Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns
• Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms
• Combine models through ensemble modeling
• Present information using data visualization techniques
• Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges
• Collaborate with engineering and product development teams

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BA /DA Experience & Skills:
Experience as a Software BA /DA(2-5 years);
Excellent at Communication & Negotiation;
Excellent at Presentation (Diagrams, Matrix ...) & Elicitation & Specification
Data Knowledge & Skills:
Excellent level on SQL extract data on DB
Experience on Enterprise DB Server: SQL, Oracle, IBM DB2...
Basic understanding & experience about Data platform such as Data-warehouse (ETL, Staging, DataMart, SCD, CDC...)
Bank Domain Knowledge & Experience:
Basic understanding about Bank general knowledge: Products, Channels, Systems...
Experience on Bank projects is big plus.
Others: Experience on Integration projects (handling on Data Mapping, Data Modelling...) is big plus.

Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Training and career development opportunities.
Package: 13, 14 salary months + Project bonus + KPI bonus.
Extra package: 16 Mil /employee/year (Bonus at: Tet, New Year, your birthday, CMC Corp’s birthday, 2/9 and Tet’s gift, Middle-Autumn gift, ...)
Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance.
Opportunity to approach newest technology trends; development of your career within an international Company. Building large-scale & global software products for our clients.
Onsite opportunities: short-term and long-term assignments in US, EU,
Paid annual leave: 12 days + gift for your birthday.
Company’s labor policy completely pursuant to Vietnamese labor legislation plus other benefits offered by the company (PTI care premium, Company trip, Holiday, Sum-up, etc.).
Exciting leisure: sport and art events (football club, family day, happy hour,).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Công ty TNHH CMC GLOBAL

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Thành Công, 80 Dịch Vọng Hậu

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

